Peterhead: Josh Mulligan talks up Blue Toon’s impressive displays

Josh Mulligan reckons Peterhead are capable of beating anyone in League One if they can keep up their current levels.

The Blue Toon were impressive in their 4-2 defeat of Alloa Athletic on Saturday, which came on the back of their 5-0 win over Dumbarton.

Dundee loanee Mulligan, who scored the fourth goal to cap off a memorable afternoon, could not help but be impressed by the manner of their victory at Recreation Park.

The challenge now for the Blue Toon is to turn this into a consistent run of form, with Falkirk and Montrose to come before the end of October.

Mulligan said: “Just keep it going every week. We’re getting more confident with each other and the results will come.

“We’re all buzzing and we’re focused on next week. It’s Falkirk at home, which will be a tough game but if we keep playing like that, I think we can beat anyone.

“I thought it was a great performance. Even though they had 10 men we still kept the ball well; it wasn’t just pointless possession as we did really well in the final third.

“We’ve been clinical up front, especially Niah and Russell, and it’s good that we’re scoring goals. I think we need to clean up a bit defensively but the more we play, the more we’ll gel.

“The change of system allowed me to get forward in the second half and Andy McCarthy got on the ball. I thought he was really good.”

It was Mulligan’s second goal of the season, having also scored against Dumbarton a fortnight ago.