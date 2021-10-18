Peterhead: Josh Mulligan talks up Blue Toon’s impressive displays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Josh Mulligan talks up Blue Toon’s impressive displays

By Jamie Durent
18/10/2021, 6:00 am
Peterhead defender Josh Mulligan.
Peterhead defender Josh Mulligan.

Josh Mulligan reckons Peterhead are capable of beating anyone in League One if they can keep up their current levels.

The Blue Toon were impressive in their 4-2 defeat of Alloa Athletic on Saturday, which came on the back of their 5-0 win over Dumbarton.

Dundee loanee Mulligan, who scored the fourth goal to cap off a memorable afternoon, could not help but be impressed by the manner of their victory at Recreation Park.

The challenge now for the Blue Toon is to turn this into a consistent run of form, with Falkirk and Montrose to come before the end of October.

Mulligan said: “Just keep it going every week. We’re getting more confident with each other and the results will come.

Peterhead players celebrate Niah Payne's opener.
Peterhead players celebrate Niah Payne’s opener.

“We’re all buzzing and we’re focused on next week. It’s Falkirk at home, which will be a tough game but if we keep playing like that, I think we can beat anyone.

“I thought it was a great performance. Even though they had 10 men we still kept the ball well; it wasn’t just pointless possession as we did really well in the final third.

“We’ve been clinical up front, especially Niah and Russell, and it’s good that we’re scoring goals. I think we need to clean up a bit defensively but the more we play, the more we’ll gel.

“The change of system allowed me to get forward in the second half and Andy McCarthy got on the ball. I thought he was really good.”

It was Mulligan’s second goal of the season, having also scored against Dumbarton a fortnight ago.