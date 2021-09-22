Peterhead: Jim McInally still in the market for new defender

Peterhead manager Jim McInally is still in the market to add another defender before the end of the month.

McInally is keen to further strengthen his backline and is hopeful of making his second signing this month.

Dundee United teenager Flynn Duffy joined on a season-long loan last week and was thrust in for his debut against Cove Rangers at the weekend.

McInally brought in Danny Strachan and Josh Mulligan on loans from United’s city neighbours Dundee in the summer but is keen for additional cover.

He said: “I’m hoping to get one more in, with a boy that’s been training with us for the last few weeks.

“We could do with another body in and I will try and make sure we get it done this week.”

McInally also has teenage centre-half Jadel Musahnu available but he is yet to feature in League One, with his only appearances coming in cup competitions.

Midfielder Simon Ferry is the only injury concern for Peterhead heading into Saturday’s game with Queen’s Park.

Ferry had recently been struggling with an Achilles problem but it was a hamstring injury which saw him substituted in the second half against Cove.

McInally added: “It looked quite bad at the time. He seemed to strain his hamstring a bit so I think he’s the only casualty.

“The Achilles treatment he got was brilliant. He’s not really got himself back to full training yet.

“He’s a bit of a fitness fanatic and I think the Achilles issue came from all the road-running he does. I don’t think he’s got back to that, so he’s going to need to find another way.”

Andy McCarthy has also been managing a hamstring injury but came through Saturday’s game unscathed.