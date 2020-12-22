Jim McInally reckons Peterhead are seeing the best of skipper Scott Brown again.

For two games running Brown has been the Blue Toon’s match-winner, netting decisive goals against East Fife and Partick Thistle to grab six vital points.

Brown endured a challenging off-season, as a return to full-time football fell through for the former St Johnstone midfielder.

McInally lamented it at the time, leaving him to pick up the pieces with a disappointed player, but the Blue Toon boss feels Brown is back to being his influential best again.

He said: “He’s back to his best again and I felt he was better than anything Partick Thistle had in midfield on Saturday. Don’t get me wrong, we had strong performances in there from Simon Ferry and Kieran Freeman too.

“But I’m really pleased with him in general because I see him back to where he was last season. His attitude is always brilliant, even when he wasn’t playing as well as he can do, but I see him now and know he’s back at it.

“We’ve got a few players in the team – Simon and the example he sets, Gary (MacKenzie) keeping us tight at the back. I think that sets everybody off and they all set an example for each other.

“Scott’s not a natural leader – shouting and bawling as a captain – but those guys make it a wee bit easier for him and he feeds off that.”

The Blue Toon are up to fifth in League One after Saturday’s win and are back in action tonight, taking on Montrose at Balmoor. The game had originally been scheduled for Boxing Day before the two sides agreed to bring it forward.

What a shift 💪😁 https://t.co/AXU1a2F6PY — Jason Brown (@Jasonbrown5) December 19, 2020

McInally has numerous injury doubts for the game, including Gary MacKenzie, Simon Ferry, Ryan Conroy and Andrew McCarthy.

However after tonight, the Blue Toon have a free period until their derby with Cove Rangers on January 2.

McInally added: “I said to them to get up as early as they can today, we’ll dust them down and see how they are. They’re going to get a wee break, that’s the good way to look at it.

“Obviously we’ll not take a chance with anybody who’s got a serious muscle injury but we’ll see how they are.”