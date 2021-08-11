Peterhead: Jim McInally looks for players to rediscover self-belief

Peterhead manager Jim McInally is hoping some of his players can rediscover their belief in their upcoming fixtures.

The Blue Toon boss felt a few players lacked it during the 2-1 defeat to Falkirk on Saturday, despite starting the season with an impressive 2-0 win at home to Alloa Athletic.

Their next league game sees them travel to Montrose, after the SPFL Trust Trophy game against Dundee B this evening.

McInally said: “I was a bit disappointed with our general play on Saturday. A lot of their good chances came from counter-attacks and I felt we were in some good areas and could have done better.

“I still feel there’s a lack of belief in one or two of them when they go to places like that. But I take a bit of blame because we played so open.

“Our next fixture couldn’t have come much harder than Montrose away. They’re a really good team and that’s what we need to prepare for.

“We’ll use tonight to make sure guys get game time and realise there’ll be stages on Saturday where we’re going to be under pressure.

“They’re always great games at Montrose and I look forward to going there. I know we’ve lost a few times but they’re always high-scoring games. I don’t see Saturday being any different.”

Peterhead will be without Simon Ferry (achilles), Gary Fraser (knee) and Alan Cook (shin) for tonight’s game. Lenny Wilson is likely to replace Brett Long between the posts.

The Premiership side have also opted to use the three loan players currently they have at Blue Toon – Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Danny Strachan – for their B team at Forfar. Should Peterhead progress, they would then be cup-tied for all future fixtures in the competition.

Mulligan and Cameron featured against Falkirk on Saturday and all three would be in contention for the game at Links Park on Saturday.

The date and venue of the tie has also changed, having originally been scheduled for Tuesday night at Dens Park but concerns about their pitch, ahead of the Premier Sports Cup tie against Motherwell on Saturday, saw them push for a reschedule.