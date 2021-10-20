Peterhead: Jim McInally challenges Grant Savoury to rebuild reputation after injury absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Jim McInally challenges Grant Savoury to rebuild reputation after injury absence

By Jamie Durent
20/10/2021, 11:45 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says it is up to Grant Savoury to take the chance to get his career back on track at Balmoor.

Savoury joined Peterhead on a two-year deal last week, after more than a year out of the game following his departure from Celtic.

The 21-year-old had suffered a patella injury which had kept him sidelined for a significant period. He had spent six weeks training with the Blue Toon prior to signing his contract.

Savoury made his debut as a substitute in the 4-2 win over Alloa Athletic and McInally reckons if he seizes the initiative, he can provide them with a different option in the forward areas.

He said: “He’s been with us for quite a while so it wasn’t a new situation for him. He knows the boys quite well and it was good to get him some game-time.

New Peterhead signing Grant Savoury.
New Peterhead signing Grant Savoury.

“It’s up to him now, whether it be in training or games, to push his way into the team. When he gets opportunities he needs to take them.

“I think he can play out wide and up front. When he plays in the middle he runs in behind all the time and that’s what happened in the Cowdenbeath game – he found himself one-on-one with the goalie three times with brilliant movement. He’s got a good habit of hitting the target.

“His fitness is good and he’s got an opportunity now, not just in a short period of time because we’ve got him for a year-and-three-quarters. He can take his time to get there and try rebuild his reputation.”

One man they will have to do without for the foreseeable future is young Aberdeen loan midfielder Ryan Duncan.

The teenager joined Peterhead at the end of last month on loan, but picked up a groin injury after training with the Dons, keeping him out for six weeks. He is yet to feature for the Blue Toon and is due to return to Aberdeen in January.

Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Duncan, who is on loan at Peterhead.
Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Duncan, who is on loan at Peterhead.

McInally added: “We haven’t heard anything from Aberdeen about his recovery. He’s not been back (since he got injured).

“They told us it would be six weeks, but we’ve not had any updates since. When he comes back, I’ll speak to Simmy (Aberdeen’s pathways manager Neil Simpson) and see what they’re thinking about him.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Ryan Conroy is likely to miss the weekend’s game against Falkirk after picking up a groin problem in the Alloa game.

Midfielder Hamish Ritchie also has an Achilles problem which needs to be assessed, while Jordon Brown continues to be affected by a hamstring issue. Gary Fraser and Alan Cook remain out.