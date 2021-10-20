Peterhead: Jim McInally challenges Grant Savoury to rebuild reputation after injury absence

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says it is up to Grant Savoury to take the chance to get his career back on track at Balmoor.

Savoury joined Peterhead on a two-year deal last week, after more than a year out of the game following his departure from Celtic.

The 21-year-old had suffered a patella injury which had kept him sidelined for a significant period. He had spent six weeks training with the Blue Toon prior to signing his contract.

Savoury made his debut as a substitute in the 4-2 win over Alloa Athletic and McInally reckons if he seizes the initiative, he can provide them with a different option in the forward areas.

He said: “He’s been with us for quite a while so it wasn’t a new situation for him. He knows the boys quite well and it was good to get him some game-time.

“It’s up to him now, whether it be in training or games, to push his way into the team. When he gets opportunities he needs to take them.

“I think he can play out wide and up front. When he plays in the middle he runs in behind all the time and that’s what happened in the Cowdenbeath game – he found himself one-on-one with the goalie three times with brilliant movement. He’s got a good habit of hitting the target.

“His fitness is good and he’s got an opportunity now, not just in a short period of time because we’ve got him for a year-and-three-quarters. He can take his time to get there and try rebuild his reputation.”

One man they will have to do without for the foreseeable future is young Aberdeen loan midfielder Ryan Duncan.

The teenager joined Peterhead at the end of last month on loan, but picked up a groin injury after training with the Dons, keeping him out for six weeks. He is yet to feature for the Blue Toon and is due to return to Aberdeen in January.

McInally added: “We haven’t heard anything from Aberdeen about his recovery. He’s not been back (since he got injured).

“They told us it would be six weeks, but we’ve not had any updates since. When he comes back, I’ll speak to Simmy (Aberdeen’s pathways manager Neil Simpson) and see what they’re thinking about him.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Ryan Conroy is likely to miss the weekend’s game against Falkirk after picking up a groin problem in the Alloa game.

Midfielder Hamish Ritchie also has an Achilles problem which needs to be assessed, while Jordon Brown continues to be affected by a hamstring issue. Gary Fraser and Alan Cook remain out.