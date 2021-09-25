Peterhead handed injury setbacks with Alan Cook and Jordon Brown

Peterhead manager Jim McInally has been hit by a double injury setback ahead of the weekend trip to Queen’s Park.

Both Jordon Brown and Alan Cook have suffered reoccurrences of previous injuries and will sit out the trip to Firhill.

Brown has aggravated a hamstring problem in training while Cook, who had just returned from a shin issue, looks set for a spell on the sidelines again after the injury resurfaced.

Former Aberdeen and Cove midfielder Brown has endured a frustrating start to the season, having contracted Covid-19 during pre-season at Peterhead and being restricted to substitute roles in their opening five league games.

Cook has had a prolonged shin problem which he felt he got to the bottom. He had been for scans at a hospital in Glasgow which discovered an injury similar to a hairline fracture, however having his foot in a protective boot for several weeks appeared to remedy the problem.

McInally feels the two players may be victims of their own desire to get back playing quickly.

He said: “Because they are so keen it’s probably putting themselves back. They’re so determined but because there’s a lack of midweek games, it’s hard to get match-fit again.

“They’re pushing themselves too much and it’s coming back to bite them. I said to Cooky he probably needs to put the boot back on again.

“It was basically a hairline fracture so it was probably a bit short on time for him coming back, but he thought he could get going again.

“Jordon pushed himself for last Saturday and did a fitness test before the game, which he passed. But as soon as we go into a game situation in training on Tuesday his hamstring tightens up again.”

The Blue Toon face the league-leading Spiders tomorrow, who are playing at the home of Partick Thistle while Lesser Hampden is being renovated.

Laurie Ellis’ men top the table, with three wins and four draws from their first seven League One fixtures.

McInally added: “I think they’re looking like one of the bigger teams in the league, which is a strange thing to say about Queen’s Park.

“When you look at their squad and the players they have – they’re full-time and we know it’s going to be tough. But our players played at Firhill last year and won and we’ll look forward to playing in that big stadium.”