Peterhead grab Falkirk point after inspired Brett Long performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Peterhead FC

Peterhead grab Falkirk point after inspired Brett Long performance

By Jamie Durent
23/10/2021, 4:55 pm
Brett Long (right) in action for Peterhead against Cove Rangers.
Brett Long in action for Peterhead.

An inspired display from goalkeeper Brett Long helped Peterhead hold Falkirk to a goal-less draw at Balmoor.

The home goalkeeper made a string of key saves to keep the visitors at Bay and make it three games unbeaten for the Blue Toon.

Peterhead made one change from the 4-2 win over Alloa Athletic, bringing striker Russell McLean in for Andy McDonald.

Falkirk started the day with four wins from their opening 10 games and threatened first, with a Craig McGuffie header clawed away by Long at his near post.

Declan McDaid was next to try his luck from 25 yards, with Long parrying the ball back into the penalty area for Flynn Duffy to clear.

The Bairns had the wind in their favour in the first half at Balmoor and were trying to use it to their advantage. Michael Ruth escaped the attentions of David Wilson on 34 minutes and stood the ball up to the back post but it evaded the head of Charlie Telfer.

David Wilson in action for Peterhead against Queen's Park.
David Wilson in action for Peterhead against Queen’s Park.

Long was required twice more before the break to keep Peterhead level, clinging on to Aidan Nesbitt’s low strike and then tipping over another from McDaid.

After losing Simon Ferry in the first half, the Blue Toon were forced into another injury-enforced change at half-time as Niah Payne had to be replaced.

It took a superb save from Long again to keep the game goal-less. Nesbitt was allowed to carry the ball from inside his own half to just outside the Peterhead area, before playing in McDaid. Former Motherwell and Dundee United stopper Long was out quick to block.

When he was required again to deny Ruth, the game appeared to be heading in one direction.

Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry.
Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry.

Manager Jim McInally was forced into his third change early in the second half, bringing on McDonald for Andy McCarthy, with David Wilson now moving to right-back. The ex-Elgin man came close to goal in his wider role, drilling just over from the right side of the box.

McGuffie flashed a volley past Long’s far post and substitute Aidan Keena failed to find the target as Falkirk pushed for a late opener.

But they were almost caught on the counter as Grant Savoury released McLean but as the angle narrowed, he was unable to beat Patrick Martin at his near post.

Long was required one final time to secure Peterhead a point as he kept out Aberdeen loanee Ruth in the closing stages.