Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Peterhead FC

Peterhead goalkeeper Lenny Wilson talks up fellow stopper Brett Long’s form during club’s rocky run

By Jamie Durent
10/09/2021, 11:45 am
Peterhead goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.
Peterhead goalkeeper Lenny Wilson reckons he has little grounds to push for more game-time due to Brett Long’s start to the season.

Wilson was drafted into the team for the SPFL Trust Trophy game last weekend against East Fife and held his hands up for an error of judgement that led to the only goal.

It was just his second appearance of the campaign, with his first coming in the same competition against Dundee B last month.

Long has been the starter in league games and has been an impressive performer during Peterhead’s difficult run of form.

Former Aberdeen and Arbroath youngster Wilson appreciates Long’s form has kept him on the sidelines, adding the mistake against East Fife could have come down to a lack of sharpness.

Wilson said: “You don’t forget how to save shots; it’s sometimes things like split-second decisions you’re not as polished on.

“With the goal I’ve seen the defender in a bit of trouble. I’ve shown in my time here I like to sweep in behind the backline and maybe this time I misjudged the decision. I know I got it wrong, but I did try to make the best decision.

Peterhead goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.
“Even though the team’s results have not been great, I don’t think that’s anything to do with how Brett is playing. If anything he’s stopped a 3-0 becoming a 5-0 or a 1-0 becoming 3-0.

“It’s a tough situation because I can’t chap the manager’s door (and ask to play). Me and Brett are good friends off the pitch, so it would not be fair for me to do that.

“I’m just going to leave it in the manager’s hands to decide what’s best for the team. At the end of the day, it’s his opinion that matters.”

Manager Jim McInally had spoke in the summer about giving both goalkeepers game-time. They split the Premier Sports Cup games between the two of them, but, after a clean sheet in the opening-day win over Alloa, Long has kept the jersey.

Peterhead have not won in the league since that day and sit bottom of League One, heading into tomorrow’s game against Clyde. The Blue Toon had been tipped by outsiders to struggle this year, but the squad have always been bullish about their belief of being capable of more.

Wilson said: “It’s a string of poor results, there’s no getting away from it. But we know there’s more than enough ability, not just to stay up – it’s far too early to label people for relegation – but to be pushing for the play-offs.

“Football can change quickly. All it takes is a win. We need to defend better and cut out the individual mistakes.

“We have to be respectful of them, but we’re at home and have to take the game to them. Get three points and it can turn this run around.”