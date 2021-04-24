This season hasn’t panned out as Lenny Wilson had hoped – but the Peterhead goalkeeper says he’s learned a lot from the experience.

Wilson made just his third appearance between the sticks this term in the Blue Toon’s win over Falkirk on Tuesday and could keep his place when Clyde visit Balmoor today.

The 24-year-old has spent this campaign as understudy to Josh Rae.

Wilson would have liked to have played more, but admits he didn’t conduct himself correctly at the start of the season.

The custodian has learned from the mistakes he made and is thankful manager Jim McInally gave him another chance in midweek.

Wilson said: “Josh has done well for us this season, I’ve just had to stay patient and thankfully the manager has given me a chance.

“For one reason or another this season hasn’t gone the way I’d wanted or expected.

“I’ve tried to learn from that. I made mistakes at the start of the season away from the pitch.

“Things like that happen, but you live and learn and hopefully I can put my best foot forward for the rest of this season and next season.

“Without going into details, at the start of the season how I conducted myself wasn’t the best and I’ve learned from that.

“The manager has noticed that as well and I think that’s why I got a chance against Falkirk.

“I’ve put my head down in training and worked as hard as I can.

“Me and Josh get along well and have a mutual respect. He was great on Tuesday, he could have spat the dummy out at not playing, but he was great.

“Josh is a great lad and it’s been great getting to know him this season. Jim Butters, our coach, has been great as well.”

Determined not to let team down

Wilson admits he was surprised to be drafted in against Falkirk and he was determined not to let his team-mates down after a mistake in his first appearance this season.

Wilson played in the 1-1 League Cup draw with Kelty Hearts in November and allowed a Jamie Stevenson shot to squirm through his hands for the Lowland League side’s equaliser.

He added: “It was a bit of a surprise to me, but in football you’ve always got to be ready to come in and play.

“I wanted to come in and help the team. It was a big game for us and I didn’t want to let the team down with a mistake and I’m happy I managed that.

“The Kelty goal has stuck in my mind ever since, even though it’s a while ago now.

“I know myself that I’m better than that. Kelty was a one in a million mistake and it happened in the game I played.

“From the outside people who don’t know me might think I’m like that every game, but I think I showed against Falkirk I can play at this level, I think I held my own and I enjoyed it.”

Replicating Falkirk success against Clyde

After defeating Falkirk, Peterhead look to take another step towards survival with a win against Clyde this afternoon.

The Blue Toon are four points clear of the relegation play-off spot with four games left.

Wilson said: “The way we played against Falkirk was a benchmark that we set for ourselves and the manager said that to us.

“There isn’t an easy game in this league and we know it will be difficult against Clyde.

“You see in the results every week teams are taking points off each other.

“We did well against Falkirk, we need to play in a similar manner and if we play like that we’ll have a good chance of winning.”