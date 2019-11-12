Wins over Raith and Clyde prove Peterhead have found their groove – McInally

Jim McInally is pleased Peterhead have proved that taking the scalp of the League One leaders was no fluke.

The Blue Toon ended a run of six games without a win by beating table-toppers Raith Rovers 2-0 at Balmoor last Saturday week.

Following that result questions were asked about whether the Buchan outfit could build on that win.

But McInally’s men provided an emphatic answer by beating Clyde 2-1 at Broadwood on Saturday.

He said: “I didn’t think the Raith game was a flash in the pan.

“We said before the Clyde game it was important to back up a good result with another one.

“That’s what we did, so it was pleasing to do that and we were all delighted.

“You could see the confidence in the team and the tempo we played at made the difference.

“If you can marry playing at a high tempo with having players who can pass the ball – well then, it’s a good mixture.

“And in the first half it was just really good.”

Another positive for McInally against Clyde was midfielder Simon Ferry playing on Broadwood’s artificial surface without suffering any injury problems.

The 31-year-old has had trouble on plastic pitches in the past, but with seven teams in League One using synthetic surfaces Ferry is keen to play on them.

McInally added: “Simon brings so much to our team and he was fantastic as well.

“He managed to come through on the artificial pitch without any problems which was a relief for me as well.”