Peterhead fixtures: Alloa Athletic visit Balmoor to open League One season

Peterhead will get their League One season underway at home to recently-relegated Alloa Athletic at Balmoor on July 31.

The Wasps finished bottom of the Championship in the last campaign and will be the first test for Jim McInally’s side in the 2021-22 season.

Peterhead are then away the next two weekends, facing Falkirk on August 7 and Montrose on August 14.

Their home derbies against neighbours Cove Rangers come on September 18 and January 2, while they will travel to the Balmoral Stadium on November 13 and March 5.

On the final weekend of the regular season Peterhead will be away to Airdrieonians on April 30.

