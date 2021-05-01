The season may be drawing to a close – but Peterhead’s Derryn Kesson still has plenty to prove.

The midfielder is hoping to finish this term on a high in the Blue Toon’s final two games of the campaign – against Forfar at Balmoor today and Dumbarton at the Rock on Tuesday.

Victory against East Fife on Thursday night made it three consecutive wins for the Buchan outfit and they’re hoping to extend that streak against the Loons this afternoon.

Kesson was handed his second start in 14 appearances this term and he is hoping to build on that in the final two games.

The 22-year-old, who was signed from Dundee Junior club Broughty Athletic last summer, said: “I was delighted to get to start.

“The season is close to finishing, but there’s still a couple of games left and hopefully I can kick on from getting the start.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

“I’ve had to be patient, but there are a lot of good players at the club and loads of competition for places. When I’ve had my chances I’ve just tried to do my best.

“The gaffer has always told me if I work hard then I’ll get a chance so hopefully I’ll get another couple of chances in the next two games.

“I felt I put in a decent performance against East Fife. It would be great to get two more starts against Forfar and Dumbarton, but we’ll see what happens.”

Kesson admits he’s had to adapt since stepping up from the Juniors to League One.

He says he has enjoyed that experience, despite being mainly confined to the role of impact substitute this season.

Kesson added: “I’ve enjoyed this season, it’s different from when I was at Broughty.

“It’s more physical and there’s more pressure on you and there’s more for you to do for team tactically and things like that.

Full Time: East Fife 1-3 Peterhead Goals from Derek Lyle, Andy McDonald and Danny Strachan see the Blue Toon come from behind and become the first away side to leave Bayview with 3 points this season! Tonight’s win also secures League 1 football next season!#BlueToon 🔵⚪️💙 — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) April 29, 2021

“I’ve tried to learn and tried to get starts where I can. I was struggling a bit before I was subbed (against East Fife after 72 minutes) because I hadn’t started in a while but I enjoyed it.”

Thursday’s 3-1 win against East Fife at Bayview ensured Peterhead will be playing in League One again next season.

The Blue Toon are currently seventh in the table, but Kesson believes if manager Jim McInally can keep the current squad together they can finish higher next term.

He said: “Everyone’s pleased that we’re staying up, but in a strange way it almost feels like we’ve hit form at the wrong time because the season is almost over and we’re on a good run.

“I think next season if we can keep the squad together then we could we could push higher up and try to challenge at the top end.”