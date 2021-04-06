Peterhead defender Kieran Freeman remains optimistic over Blue Toon’s League One prospects

Peterhead defender Kieran Freeman believes reaching the promotion play-offs remain a realistic goal for the Blue Toon.

The Balmoor men sit seventh in League One ahead of tonight’s match at Forfar Athletic but are only a point behind fourth-place Partick Thistle.

Jim McInally’s side returned from the restart with victories against Airdrieonians and Dumbarton before losing 2-0 at home against Clyde last Tuesday.

They had the weekend off due to being knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Stenhousemuir in the second round and Freeman is looking forward to returning to action.

He said: “We probably would have taken six points from our first three games back after the restart if we had been offered it.

“But losing the third game of those three matches and the manner of the defeat made it more frustrating.

“It is a busy schedule between now and the end of the season, but it’s the same for every team in the league.

“The league is really finely balanced. A lot of the teams are still in with a chance of ending up in the play-offs at both ends of the table.

“We have a big game against Forfar, so we need to try to get the win from that one and see where it takes us in the league.

“We feel we have a good enough squad to push for the promotion play-offs.

“With the players we have coming back, there is no reason why we can’t go for it.

“We are positive.”

Freeman admitted defeat to Clyde, who were sitting second bottom when they made the trip to Balmoor last week, was a sore one.

He said: “Clyde came and sat behind the ball. We had a lot of possession, but we should have done better in the final third.

“We didn’t test their goalkeeper enough, so it was a frustrating game.

“Up until they scored we were well on top, but we conceded the first to a wonder goal.

“We could have defended better for the second one, myself included, so it was frustrating.”

© SNS Group

Freeman is enjoying his stint on loan at Peterhead from Dundee United.

The 21-year-old has made 18 appearances for the Blue Toon and believes the time spent playing in League One has been beneficial for his development.

He said: “I’m really enjoying it.

“I’m getting to play every week.

“I was back at right-back against Clyde and I enjoyed that.

“I’m happy if I’m playing in defence or midfield. It is a positive to be able to play in a variety of positions.

“I’m just happy to be on the pitch and if we are winning it is even better.”