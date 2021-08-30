Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Peterhead FC

Peterhead defender Josh Mulligan urges squad to stay together in poor run

By Jamie Durent
30/08/2021, 11:45 am
Peterhead midfielder Josh Mulligan.
Peterhead loanee Josh Mulligan has no concerns about the mood in the camp and has urged the squad to stick together amid their current run.

The 3-0 loss to East Fife is their fourth loss in a row for the Blue Toon and sent them to the bottom of League One.

Manager Jim McInally refused to criticise his players in the wake of the loss, having been encouraged by some of their play.

There was more concern from the manager after the games against Montrose and Airdrieonians, with Mulligan urging the squad to remain united to see them through their sticky spell.

He said: “I thought we were really good in the first half – it’s just wee things we need to sharpen up on.

“We just need to get together and get out of this wee run we’re on. It doesn’t feel flat in there.

Peterhead's Josh Mulligan in action against Cove Rangers' Connor Scully.
“We need to stick together because we’ve got the quality in there. We need to start showing it and scoring goals.”

Peterhead were left counting the cost of defensive mistakes, which led to goals from Kevin Smith, Connor McManus and Danny Denholm.

The two sides will meet again next week in the SPFL Trust Trophy when Darren Young’s side come to Balmoor.

He added: “In the first half I thought we were miles ahead of them but just weren’t clinical enough. We started really slow in the second half and they took advantage of it.

“It was silly mistakes that led to their goals and that’s disappointing. I don’t think Brett (Long) made one save but we’ve let in three goals.

“It’s the mistakes that lead to those goals we need to cut out. We just need to look forward now on to the next game.”