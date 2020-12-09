Show Links
Peterhead defender Jason Brown feels Blue Toon deserved more from first seven games

by Danny Law
09/12/2020, 2:00 pm
© DCT MediaJason Brown in action for Peterhead against Forfar.
Jason Brown in action for Peterhead against Forfar. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Peterhead defender Jason Brown believes the Blue Toon deserved more points from their opening seven games in League One this season.

Jim McInally’s men sit in eighth spot with six points from two wins and five defeats.

They suffered a narrow 2-1 reverse against leaders Falkirk on Saturday, but Brown is confident Peterhead can start climbing the table.

He said: “There is a lot of quality in the league from the top to the bottom because there doesn’t seem to be much in any of the games.

