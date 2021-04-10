Peterhead defeated by Partick Thistle at Balmoor

Peterhead were beaten 3-0 by Partick Thistle in the League One clash at Balmoor.

The Jags claimed the points courtesy of goals from Joe Cardle, Scott Tiffoney and Brian Graham.

The Blue Toon remain seventh in table, but are only four points above the relegation zone, but also only four points adrift of the promotion play-offs.

Peterhead made two changes to the side which drew with Forfar on Tuesday night.

Andrew McCarthy was suspended and Ben Armour dropped to the bench with Jordon Brown and Niah Payne brought into start.

First half

The first decent chance fell for the home side. Ryan Conroy’s corner wasn’t fully cleared and when Payne returned the ball into the box Jordon Brown’s shot from 12 yards was deflected just wide.

Partick never looked particularly comfortable defending Blue Toon set pieces in the first period, with goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon wiping out team-mate Darren Brownlie during one failed attempt to deal with a Conroy centre.

The Glasgow side had their first threat of note shortly before the half hour mark with Cardle’s cross from the right finding Ross Docherty free in the area, but his header was straight at goalkeeper Josh Rae.

On 37 minutes Kieran Freeman made a crucial covering clearance to stop Stuart Bannigan getting a shot away after Cardle’s pass had put him through.

Soon after Bannigan was the provider for Conor Murray, but Rae did well to block his angled drive.

But five minutes shy of half-time Partick did take the lead with Murray released into space on the left side of the box by Scott Tiffoney and Cardle was on hand to tap the cutback into the net from close range.

After conceding Peterhead also lost Conroy to injury with Kyle Bailey taking his place and before the interval arrived Scott Brown curled a free-kick narrowly wide from 25 yards as the hosts looked for a response.

Second half

Peterhead emerged for the restart without Simon Ferry, Kieran McGrath was his replacement.

Thistle went close to a second goal with Brian Graham nodding a Tiffoney cross from the left just wide of the front post.

And seven minutes into the second half they did make it 2-0.

Kieran Freeman’s miscued clearance let Cardle in and when rolled the ball across goal Tiffoney tapped into the unguarded net.

Partick put the game beyond doubt with half an hour left when Graham’s header from a corner deceived Rae and crept in via the left post, when he should have had it covered.

Having competed well in the first half in the second the Blue Toon struggled to be as effective or keep possession as much as they did in the first 45 minutes.

The loss of Ferry at half-time certainly didn’t help when it came to stringing together decent spells of possession, but had the Buchan outfit remained just a goal behind they may have had a route back into the contest.

But the mistakes made to concede the second and third goals in quick succession meant that opportunity was lost.

In the closing stages sub Zak Rudden could have added a fourth, but he side-footed wide from Blair Lyons’ cutback.

Peterhead (4-1-4-1) – Rae, Freeman, Jason Brown, McDonald, Conroy (Bailey 42); Ferry (McGrath 46); Jordon Brown (Lyle 65), Scott Brown, Ritchie, Payne (Armour 65), Boyd (Kesson 72).

Subs not used – Wilson, Strachan.

Partick Thistle (4-2-3-1) – Sneddon, McKenna, Brownlie, Bell, Foster; Docherty (Geggan 72), Bannigan; Cardle (Lyons 80), Tiffoney (Penrice), Murray (Rudden 80), Graham (MacIvor 65).

Subs not used – McGready, Williamson, Gordon, Niang.