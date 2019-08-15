Peterhead cup defeat is wake-up call for meeting with Dumbarton

Aidan Smith says Peterhead need to heed the wake-up call that was their Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup loss to Formartine United.

A below-par Blue Toon drew 0-0 with the Highland League side in Tuesday’s second round tie before being defeated 7-6 on penalties.

Striker Smith was disappointed with the manner of the midweek loss and wants the Buchan outfit to respond when Dumbarton visit Balmoor on Saturday.

The 22-year-old said: “We were very disappointed with the performance on Tuesday.

“Not one of us played well and we need to do a lot better on Saturday to get any sort of result against Dumbarton.

“It will be a tough game and there won’t ever be an easy game in League One.

“But as a group we need to dig deep and see how we can come back from Tuesday.

“The only positive I can take from Tuesday is that I don’t think we can play any worse than that.

“For us as a team I think the way we performed was a bit of a wake-up call and we need to respond.”

Smith returned to the Peterhead team for the cup game on Tuesday after missing last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with East Fife to be best man at his brother’s wedding.

He added: “It was good to come back into the team after missing out on last weekend’s game.

“But I would have liked to have played better than I did.”