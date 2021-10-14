Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead complete signing of former Celtic youngster Grant Savoury

By Jamie Durent
14/10/2021, 8:25 pm
New Peterhead signing Grant Savoury in a pre-season friendly for Celtic.
Peterhead have completed the signing of ex-Celtic youngster Grant Savoury on a two-year deal.

Savoury had been training with the club for the past six weeks and impressed manager Jim McInally enough to earn a permanent contract.

He recently scored a hat-trick in a bounce game against Cowdenbeath and had been building up his fitness after a patella injury kept him out of the game.

McInally said: “It is a win-win for all parties. We have secured the services of a player who has a fantastic pedigree and Grant has a platform to launch his career again.”

With Savoury being without a club, Peterhead were able to sign him outwith the transfer window.

He has previous SPFL experience with Edinburgh City, having made six appearances on loan at the capital club during the 2019-20 season. The 21-year-old also played in the Challenge Cup and Uefa Youth League for Celtic.

Savoury goes into Peterhead’s squad for their League One fixture at Alloa Athletic. He becomes the Blue Toon’s 11th signing of the season.

McInally’s side are only likely to be without Alan Cook and Gary Fraser for the game at Recreation Park. Jordon Brown is doubtful.