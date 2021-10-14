Peterhead complete signing of former Celtic youngster Grant Savoury

Peterhead have completed the signing of ex-Celtic youngster Grant Savoury on a two-year deal.

Savoury had been training with the club for the past six weeks and impressed manager Jim McInally enough to earn a permanent contract.

He recently scored a hat-trick in a bounce game against Cowdenbeath and had been building up his fitness after a patella injury kept him out of the game.

McInally said: “It is a win-win for all parties. We have secured the services of a player who has a fantastic pedigree and Grant has a platform to launch his career again.”

✍️ Welcome Grant Savoury We are delighted to announce the signing of 21 year old @grant_savoury. The former Celtic youth player has penned a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season.#BlueToonhttps://t.co/rwEe2DvJBZ pic.twitter.com/Tw4wLhdcHx — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) October 14, 2021

With Savoury being without a club, Peterhead were able to sign him outwith the transfer window.

He has previous SPFL experience with Edinburgh City, having made six appearances on loan at the capital club during the 2019-20 season. The 21-year-old also played in the Challenge Cup and Uefa Youth League for Celtic.

Savoury goes into Peterhead’s squad for their League One fixture at Alloa Athletic. He becomes the Blue Toon’s 11th signing of the season.

McInally’s side are only likely to be without Alan Cook and Gary Fraser for the game at Recreation Park. Jordon Brown is doubtful.