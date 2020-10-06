Peterhead complete signing of Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron

Peterhead have completed the signing of Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron on a season-long loan.

The Evening Express revealed this morning Cameron was on his way to the Blue Toon.

The 17-year-old, who yesterday agreed a new deal at Dens Park until 2023, joins Dees winger Josh Mulligan at Balmoor for the coming campaign.

Although the transfer window shut last night, the loan market is still open to lower league clubs.

Cameron made three appearances for Dundee last season and is part of a batch of highly thought of young players that have come through the club’s youth academy.