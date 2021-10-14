Peterhead closing in on former Celtic attacker Grant Savoury

Peterhead are close to bolstering their ranks with former Celtic attacker Grant Savoury.

According to the Blue Toon website, boss Jim McInally is hopeful the 21-year-old’s paperwork will be pushed through and he will be available in time to face Alloa Athletic in League One this weekend.

Savoury scored a hat-trick while appearing as a trialist for Peterhead in a closed-door friendly last week.

He has previously played for the Hoops’ colts side in the Challenge Cup, while also turning out in League Two for Edinburgh City during a loan spell.

McInally said: “Our club scout Mick Murphy knows Grant from his time working at Celtic and kept in touch with him after he was released from them.

“Mick asked Grant if he wanted to come in and train with us to keep himself in shape.

“Things have grown from there as Grant liked what we do off the pitch and enjoyed being in with the boys.

“I could see in training that he had ability, but I wanted to see him in a game, so everything came together last week.”

“He did well and showed that he could finish with both feet.

“All being well he will add another threat to our attack.”