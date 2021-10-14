Peterhead closing in on former Celtic attacker Grant Savoury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Peterhead FC

Peterhead closing in on former Celtic attacker Grant Savoury

By Ryan Cryle
14/10/2021, 1:38 pm Updated: 14/10/2021, 1:42 pm
Grant Savoury playing in a pre-season game for Celtic.

Peterhead are close to bolstering their ranks with former Celtic attacker Grant Savoury.

According to the Blue Toon website, boss Jim McInally is hopeful the 21-year-old’s paperwork will be pushed through and he will be available in time to face Alloa Athletic in League One this weekend.

Savoury scored a hat-trick while appearing as a trialist for Peterhead in a closed-door friendly last week.

He has previously played for the Hoops’ colts side in the Challenge Cup, while also turning out in League Two for Edinburgh City during a loan spell.

McInally said: “Our club scout Mick Murphy knows Grant from his time working at Celtic and kept in touch with him after he was released from them.

“Mick asked Grant if he wanted to come in and train with us to keep himself in shape.

“Things have grown from there as Grant liked what we do off the pitch and enjoyed being in with the boys.

“I could see in training that he had ability, but I wanted to see him in a game, so everything came together last week.”

“He did well and showed that he could finish with both feet.

“All being well he will add another threat to our attack.”