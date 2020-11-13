Peterhead chief Rodger Morrison thankful for sponsorship deal but admits these are still hard times for clubs

Chairman Rodger Morrison says clubs don’t know how long they can survive in the current climate, but has thanked those who have supported Peterhead.

Playing without fans coming through the turnstiles and no matchday hospitality is hitting sides hard.

The Blue Toon, who this week announced a new shirt sponsorship deal with Score Group, have also been affected as many of the functions usually held at Balmoor have been cancelled or held with limited numbers.

Morrison said: “It really is difficult and we don’t how long we can go on with almost no income.

“The Betfred Cup has maybe taken on more importance than it has before because of the prize money that could be available.

“All clubs are finding it difficult and we’re no different and we’re not seeing much change in terms of things moving forward.

“The SPFL and SFA have been badgering the Scottish Government to see if there’s some sort of grants available to us, but there’s nothing yet.

“The extension of the furlough has allowed us to re-furlough those staff that were paid off last month, which is good for them.

“If we lived month to month before we’re living week to week now.

“We’ve got a big hospitality business with functions, funerals and weddings, you name it, never mind on matchdays.

“But there’s a knock-on effect because we’ve had a funeral this week where there could have been 100 to 150 there, but right now they’re limited 20.

“There’s a knock-on effect with all these things, never mind on a Saturday, because we were a hub of the community for so many events on a daily basis.

“I don’t know why there’s still an insistence on no crowds whatsoever. I’m sure Ross County were relieved to get 300, but I think taking in 300 will have been a loss-making exercise with the staff required to safely accommodate these people.

“At Balmoor, I know we could socially distance 700 in a capacity of 3500 and, if the Cock and Bull can do 70 or 80 in a sitting, I’m sure we could do that up for hospitality on a matchday and it would help us greatly.”

One positive piece of news for Peterhead has been the agreement reached with Blue Toon-based international engineering company Score Group to become the club’s shirt sponsors this season.

Morrison added: “The club has had a long-standing relationship with Score. They are also patrons of the club, one of a group of companies that contribute greatly to the club.

“When they were bought over by the American company I didn’t know if that relationship would continue.

“But thankfully we’ve secured a very good deal on the shirt sponsorship and they’re determined to carry on the relationship and seem to appreciate what Peterhead FC does in the local community, because they are very community-minded.

“Score also have one of the finest and one of the biggest apprenticeship schemes in Scotland, which they are going to continuing moving forward with.

“We think it’s a great name to have on the shirt, Score. It’s certainly apt for football, so we’re really pleased in these uncertain times to have that support.

“All the support we are receiving is greatly appreciated. All our patrons continue to back us despite not being able to get to a game or have any corporate hospitality, so we are thankful for that great backing we’ve had and continue to have.

“There have been quite a few people who have bought season tickets and we’re very grateful for that as well.”