Peterhead captain Rory McAllister set to complete move to Cove Rangers

Peterhead captain Rory McAllister is set to complete a move to Cove Rangers.

The Evening Express revealed yesterday that the Blue Toon striker had submitted a transfer request, and it is understood League Two leaders Cove made a bid yesterday.

The 32-year-old’s contract with the Buchan outfit runs until the summer of 2021, but it is believed a five-figure deal has been struck between the clubs with the signing set to be completed imminently.

Peterhead’s directors and manager Jim McInally met yesterday to discuss the matter.

The club released a statement yesterday evening which read: “Peterhead Football Club can confirm that it has received a transfer request from captain Rory McAllister.

“As this was not expected, and Rory is under contract until the end of next season, the matter is presently being discussed at a board level and no further comment will be made at this time.”

No further comment was made last night, but it is believed Cove’s move to bring McAllister to the Balmoral Stadium has been successful.

McAllister joined Peterhead from Brechin City in the summer of 2011, knocking back full-time offers from the likes of Aberdeen, St Mirren and Motherwell.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle forward rose to prominence with Brechin, netting 58 goals for the Hedgemen in two seasons.

Since arriving at Balmoor he has bagged 198 goals and unsurprisingly established himself as a fans’ favourite and club legend.

Over the years he’s knocked back more interest from full-time sides including Dundee United and Hartlepool United, but after handing in a transfer request it appeared his heart was set on a new challenge.

McAllister was a key part of the Blue Toon teams that won the League 2 title in 2014 and last season and also helped fire the Buchan outfit to the Challenge Cup final in 2016, which included memorably scoring all five in a 5-3 win over Falkirk in the second round.

He is also the top scorer in the SPFL, since it was founded in the summer of 2013, with 113 goals in League 1 and League 2.

When McAllister agreed his current contract until 2021 in March of 2018, he spoke about a desire to finish his career with Peterhead. However, it now appears he has played his last game for the Blue Toon.

Meanwhile, Peterhead will play East Stirlingshire tomorrow night in a closed door friendly in Dundee.

The Buchan side are without a game this weekend and gaffer McInally is keen to keep his squad sharp.