Peterhead captain Scott Brown wants side to build on ending winless run

Peterhead captain Scott Brown wants his side to build on ending their poor form and get back to where they want to be.

The 3-2 win over Clyde brought to an end a run of five defeats – four in the league – and has given a noticeable lift to the players.

However consistency is something they have struggled with. Peterhead players have spoken previously about their desire to be challenging at the top end of the table come the end of the season.

While Brown concedes the Blue Toon are “miles away” just now, he knows the win needs to be the start of something.

Brown said: “It’s only natural for a wee bit of a weight to be lifted off our shoulders having not one in four (league) games and things are a wee bit happier.

“But we know it’s only a start. We’re miles away from where we want to be and we need to make sure we build on it this Saturday.

“Everyone speaks about starting the season well and we did that against Alloa. But then you go on a poor run of form which comes out of the blue; you feel you need to win a game because you’re struggling a bit.

“The longer a run like that goes on, you start to become more panicked. I think that showed towards the end of the game, that we hadn’t won in a while. When things aren’t going for you, you always seem to make it hard work for yourself.

“You’re never going to be where you want to be or climb the table if your form is inconsistent. There needs to be a level of consistency in this league – you string together three or four wins and it takes you places.

“I always refer back to Montrose and how they’ve done well in this league. It’s a consistency thing – they’ll go through five or six games undefeated and they might pick up a few draws but they’ll pick up a few points along the way.”

There would be little better time to improve that run than by beating local rivals Cove Rangers on Saturday.

The two sides met in the Premier Sports Cup in July, with Peterhead winning 3-1 at Balmoor.

Brown added: “We know the importance of a local derby and pride is at stake. But it would be big for us to win three points on Saturday and get back on a roll. We need to start picking up regular wins in a row.

“Every win in this league gives you belief because it’s such a competitive league. Clyde beat Cove the week before we beat Clyde. Top can beat bottom in this league and it wouldn’t surprise anyone.”

Peterhead manager Jim McInally has been looking to add to his squad this week and Brown new arrivals would benefit the Blue Toon.

“It’s always nice to see new faces coming in because it is a challenge for spots. We’ve got a pretty small squad but at the same time we’re close as a group.

“Hopefully the manager can add quality to the squad. It’s hard at this time of the seaosn because the main window has shut.

“But I dare say there are players from SPFL clubs that are looking to go out on loan, which can only benefit us as we’ve seen how well the Dundee boys have done for us.”