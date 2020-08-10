Peterhead captain Scott Brown retains Blue Toon focus after collapse of Falkirk switch

Scott Brown’s focus is fully on Peterhead after a move to Falkirk fell through.

Brown had been given permission to discuss terms with the Bairns, as it was an opportunity to return to full-time football.

However the deal fell through and Brown remains a Peterhead player, after committing to the club for the 2020-21 season.

The former St Johnstone man insists he is happy at Balmoor and intends on proving his quality over the coming campaign.

Brown said: “It would have been a good opportunity for me to get back full-time, but I’m happy at Peterhead. I’m not disappointed to still be there.

“The manager (Jim McInally) always said he wouldn’t stand in my way (if full-time football came up). When something like that comes up it’s nice to see what’s there.

“I’ve loved my time at Peterhead, but I want to get back to as high a level as I can. It’s not that I ever want to treat Peterhead as a second choice, but I want to play as high as possible.

“Falkirk would have been a good opportunity to do that, but for one reason or another it didn’t work out. I’m more than happy to kick on with Peterhead and prove I should be playing at a higher level anyway.”

Brown has been at Peterhead since 2016, when he joined from the Perth Saints. He had previously been full-time in England with Bradford City.

Former Blue Toon defender and coach David McCracken is co-manager at Falkirk, along with ex-Aberdeen and Livingston striker Lee Miller.

Peterhead found out their Betfred Cup opposition today, being drawn against Dundee United, Brown’s former club St Johnstone, Brechin City and Kelty Hearts.

Brown is intrigued to see how some of the bigger teams treat the competition, given it starts two months into their season.

He added: “It’s not necessarily the pre-season tournament it was. We’ll be coming up against a team that’s been playing for the best part of three months.

“I think the lower league teams will use it as a warm-up to the season and it’s as close to a real league fixture as you’re going to get.

“Full-time teams, are they going to play the youngsters or the guys that are not playing in the league? For us, we’ve got to make sure we’re right for the first league game.”

The Blue Toon bade farewell to seasoned professionals like Jamie Stevenson and Paddy Boyle this summer, while League Two title-winning hero Jack Leitch also departed.

Scott Hooper has signed for Kelty Hearts, as has Boyle, while goalkeeper Greg Fleming has joined Stranraer.

Skipper Brown still feels they can challenge for the play-offs in League One this season.

He said: “On our day we can match anyone and certainly be there or thereabouts.

“The three full-time clubs (Partick, Falkirk and Airdrieonians) will likely be at the top of the league then the rest are fighting for that last play-off spot. I don’t see why we shouldn’t be in that bracket.

“It’s disappointing to see boys that have been here the last couple of years leave. But you get used to that and it’s a transitional time for the club.”