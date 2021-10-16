Peterhead captain Scott Brown on the goal trail after making 200th Blue Toon appearance

Peterhead captain Scott Brown wants to stay on the goal trail after clocking up 200 appearances for the club.

Brown is the club’s leading scorer this season with five, with his latest coming in the 5-0 drubbing of Dumbarton a fortnight ago.

It was also the same day he played his 200th game for the Blue Toon and has become synonymous with the club since joining from St Johnstone in 2016.

Brown said: “It was nice to mark it with a goal and a win as well. To be honest, it wasn’t something I’d realised until an hour before the game, so it was nice.

“I’m keen to get more on the board, as well as more goals and assists.

“Over the last couple of seasons I’ve been trying to add more goals to my game. The position I play in I should be trying to get to 10 but I’ve not done it yet.

“I’ve got three in the league and two in the cup so if I could get to 10 in the league, that would be good. You always set yourself targets and that’s one I set season in, season out.

“This season I’ve started taking penalties as well and they seem to be as big a chance as you’re going to get as a midfield player to score.”

Brown has been impressed by the two recent additions Jim McInally has brought to the club.

Both David Wilson and Grant Savoury trained with the club for a while before penning two-year deals. Former Elgin City defender Wilson made his debut against Dumbarton while Savoury, who was let go by Celtic last year, should be involved in the match-day squad today.

“David has done really well. He played against Dumbarton and we got ourselves a clean sheet, so he seems to have settled in really well.

“He’s a boy that likes defending and that’s sometimes what’s needed. Everybody looks for a defender these days that can do other things, but first and foremost he defends.

✍️ Welcome Grant Savoury We are delighted to announce the signing of 21 year old @grant_savoury. The former Celtic youth player has penned a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season.#BlueToonhttps://t.co/rwEe2DvJBZ pic.twitter.com/Tw4wLhdcHx — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) October 14, 2021

“Grant has trained with us for a while and he’s one we’re excited to see. He came on in the bounce game last week and scored three goals, so if he can do that in the league for us it’ll be a massive bonus.

“He’s a bit different to what we’ve got already. He’s still pretty young and probably a bit more of a livewire than Niah (Payne) and Russell (McLean) are up front. He’s still raw in that respect but if we’re needing a goal today, I don’t think the manager will be hesitant in putting him on.”

Alloa Athletic are the opponents today at Recreation Park, as the two sides meet for the second time this season.

Peterhead beat Alloa on the first day of the season and on the back of their thumping win last time out, can hopefully start looking up the table now.

Brown added: “We fancy our chances against anyone in the league – when we play well. We know it’s going to be a tough game and I dare say they’re thinking if they play well, they’ll beat us.

“Any game in this league is so hard to predict. We’ve not been consistent enough and we’re six points off the play-offs. It’s such a crazy league.

“We want to be more consistent but it’s not a given that’s just going to happen. We need to work hard week in, week out.”