Peterhead boss Jim McInally shuffles his pack for Loons visit

Peterhead may be without defender Jamie Stevenson for this weekend’s clash with Forfar, but boss Jim McInally has backed David Ferguson to fill the void.

Right-back Stevenson’s hamstring tightened up during Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Montrose with Ferguson his replacement in the closing stages.

McInally said: “I don’t think it’s too serious, Jamie just felt his hamstring really tightening up.

“I don’t think it was a tear, but it’s likely he will miss out this weekend.

“David Ferguson got the closing stages on Saturday and he’s the natural to drop into that position.

“David is not bad going forward as well, he’s got good composure and he puts in some decent crosses. He’s shown that before.”

McInally hasn’t totally ruled out Stevenson for the clash with the ninth-placed Loons due to a new game-ready machine that was gifted to the club by a supporter and helps heal muscle injuries.

The Blue Toon boss added: “For Jamie we have a game-ready machine that was gifted to us.

“You put it on and it pumps ice-chilled water around the affected area and it brings the swelling down really quickly.

“Jamie has been using that, so it might give him a chance for Saturday.

“We’ve seen the difference the machine can make for Ben Armour – he tore his hamstring against Dumbarton and was back running on Saturday at Montrose.

“He’s probably gone from six weeks out to three weeks, so the machine makes a difference.

“A supporter gifted it to us and it costs quite a bit of money, so we really appreciate that, it’s becoming an invaluable piece of equipment.”