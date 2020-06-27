Peterhead boss Jim McInally’s shock at slap on wrist from SFA over Celtic and Rangers comments

Peterhead manager Jim McInally admits he was surprised and disappointed to be given a warning from the SFA for comments about behind closed door football.

The Blue Toon boss was sent a letter by compliance officer Clare Whyte warning him about his future conduct after recent remarks.

McInally said recently that he felt Celtic and Rangers would be affected by playing behind closed doors more than other teams because they wouldn’t have “the adrenaline of 50,000 supporters behind them” and “wouldn’t have the biased decisions of 50,000 people shouting for a decision off a referee.”

A complaint was made to the SFA that McInally had inferred referees were biased towards the Glasgow pair, something that is a breach of rule 38.

However, he said: “Firstly I did get my wording wrong and what I meant to say didn’t come across as I intended.

“I didn’t mean that referees are biased towards the Old Firm when there are 50,000 shouting for a decision.

“What I meant was that, behind closed doors, Celtic and Rangers won’t have the influence of a crowd putting pressure on them for decisions.

“At the end of the day do I think referees biased? No, I don’t think for a minute they’re biased. But can you be influenced? I think that’s human nature that you can be influenced by a crowd.

“It wasn’t meant to be detrimental to referees I was talking about the influence of playing behind closed doors and how it could impact Celtic and Rangers if they don’t have their crowds putting pressure on referees.

“That’s what it was meant to be and was I surprised to be given a warning about it? Yes I was because there’s been a lot going on in Scottish football in recent months with people making allegations about each other.”

Given some of the allegations, mud-slinging and attempts discredit clubs and individuals within Scottish football in recent months, it came as a shock to McInally to receive a slap on the wrist.

He believes the point he was trying to make was pretty clear and not an attempt to discredit match officials, even if he did get his wording wrong.

McInally added: “I do feel like an easy target, but I suppose it’s my own fault because I keep speaking to the press and going on the radio, but that’s part of my duty as a manager to talk to the media.

“And if there’s something I disagree with then I’ll speak out about it.

“At the end of the day, I got my wording wrong, but did I expect a complaint about it? No – anybody that understood football I think would’ve known what I meant even if I got my wording wrong.

“I suppose I should be grateful it was never taken any further. It’s just disappointing that the person that complained didn’t understand what I was saying.”