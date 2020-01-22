Peterhead boss Jim McInally wants to give new striker Steven Boyd chance to resurrect his career

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes they will give Steven Boyd the platform to resurrect his career.

The striker has joined the Blue Toon on an 18-month deal and could make his debut when Dumbarton visit Balmoor on Saturday.

The 22-year-old started his career with Hamilton making his debut in May 2015 and notching up 65 appearances and scoring five goals.

Following an unsuccessful trial at English League Two side Stevenage, Boyd joined the Fifers in September.

After three goals in 10 games for the Bayview outfit he left earlier this month, but has joined Peterhead following a persuasive sales pitch from Balmoor boss McInally.

The Buchan gaffer said: “He’s different to the attackers we’ve got and he should give us a different edge up front.

“His pedigree is really good and we need to help him get back enjoying football and get him playing well.

“Hopefully this can be the place for Steven to resurrect his career, he’s like a few of our boys in that his confidence has been knocked at times and we need to give him the confidence to express himself again.”

Meanwhile, Peterhead have been hit with a notice of complaint regarding their 2-0 win over Clyde at Balmoor on December 28.

After Simon Ferry’s red card in stoppage time players from both sides became embroiled in a melee.

The Blue Toon and Bully Wee have been charged with breaching the SFA’s rules on “confrontations” or conduct that could incite disorder, with a Hampden hearing set for next Thursday.

It was announced this morning midfielder Ferry is close to agreeing a new deal at the Balmoor club.