Peterhead boss Jim McInally upbeat about player search after running rule over trialists

Peterhead manager Jim McInally is confident he will be able to add the players he needs before the season starts.

The Blue Toon boss has just 13 signed players with their season-opening League Cup group stage clash with Dundee United just three weeks away.

The Buchan outfit begin their League One campaign a week later against Airdrieonians.

At the weekend, McInally assessed a number of trialists in friendly defeats against Highland League sides Fraserburgh and Formartine United.

Some impressed more than others, with Scotland’s longest-serving manager still considering which players to pursue.

One player who didn’t feature at the weekend, but did play in Peterhead’s first pre-season friendly last Tuesday against Dundee, is defender Kyle Bailey.

The Englishman spent last season playing in the Norwegian Third Division with Nybergsund and having impressed McInally he is a hopeful a deal can be done.

He said: “I’m still hoping to get Kyle back up because he impressed me against Dundee.

“Kyle is keen to sign, but it’s the logistics of getting him up and finding him somewhere to stay and getting him a job.

“Kyle is one that we’re going to pursue and besides from that I’ll keep searching to see what turns up.

“We’ve still got time, it’s another month until the first league game and I think what we’ve got is good as a base to build from.”

McInally had hoped to take advantage of the loan market and bring in players on temporary deals from Premiership clubs.

However, at the moment he’s reach an impasse on that front with players at top flight teams still being tested for Covid-19.

For these clubs loaning players out to part-time clubs like Peterhead, who aren’t conducting coronavirus tests, would mean the players couldn’t continue to train with their parent clubs’ first-team squad unless they are tested.

McInally added: “The loan situation isn’t ideal for us at this moment with the testing and that has set us back a bit.

“That’s why we haven’t been able to bring anyone in on loan yet, but we’ll have a look and see what else is out there.”

As far as the weekend double header of friendlies goes, McInally believes his players will benefit from the action having been without football for six months due to the pandemic.

He said: “I’m past the point of worrying about pre-season results, because I’ve had good results in pre-season before and then – when the real ball comes out and there’s points on the line – you can’t win.

“It’s all about fitness and it was six months without fitness and a lot of the guys have played Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday, so that will stand them in good stead.”