Peterhead boss Jim McInally thinks James Anderson’s potential cash aid for SPFL clubs is ‘brilliant’

Peterhead manager Jim McInally has described Edinburgh businessman James Anderson’s offer to help Scottish football financially as “brilliant”.

Hearts investor Anderson has held talks with SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and chairman Murdoch MacLennan over gifting a sum, thought to be £2 million, to help Scotland’s clubs make it through the coronavirus pandemic.

It is hoped the cash can be used to help the lower leagues, who couldn’t otherwise afford rigorous Covid-19 testing or to play behind closed doors, start the new season in August alongside the Premiership.

McInally thinks, as long there are “no strings attached” like reconstruction to keep relegated Hearts in the top-flight, accepting the money is a no-brainer.

He said: “If there’s somebody out there willing to do that, you don’t refuse help like that.

“There seems to be no strings attached and it’s something we’ve got to look at as a positive.

“I don’t know the level of money each club would get, but if there’s still testing to be done, looking at the cost of it, it wouldn’t be long eating into your money if we’re starting in August when they’re looking to start.

“It’s brilliant (the offer). Hopefully there’s enough there to get started, because nobody doesn’t want to start.

“We want to kick on, but as long as the Scottish Government have restrictions in place, it’s really difficult to do that. The (SFA and SPFL) joint response group are taking no chances.”

Speaking on our Northern Goal podcast, McInally said – if the cash doesn’t materialise -he believes October would be a “fair assessment” of when lower-league action could restart in front of fans.

