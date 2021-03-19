Peterhead boss Jim McInally targeting top half of League One

Peterhead manager Jim McInally wants to aim for the top five in League One.

The Blue Toon resume their campaign tomorrow when Airdrieonians visit Balmoor.

After more than two months in cold storage, League One and League Two will now consist of 22 fixtures, with a split after 18 games.

Peterhead are currently seventh in the table, but are only three points behind tomorrow’s opponents, who sit fourth.

Looking ahead to to the rest of the season, Buchan boss McInally is keen to look up the table rather than down.

He said: “We should put ourselves under pressure to get in the top five.

“We’re close enough to it at this stage, so that will be the aim to do that and to try to get as many points as we can.

“We’ll try to see this season out as best we can and then look to regroup again for next season.

“We’ve got to aim to be as high as we can. We don’t look down and there’s no point in looking down.

“Playing 22 games, there’s still 11 games left and some others have 14 games, so there’s a lot still to happen this season.”

Airdrie are one of three full-time clubs in League One, but McInally doesn’t expect there to be much difference in fitness between the sides.

That’s because League One and Two clubs were only allowed to resume training in the last fortnight.

McInally hopes his team can end a poor run against the Diamonds, having lost all four meetings with them since returning to League One in 2019.

He added: “I know Airdrie are full-time, but I wouldn’t imagine they would have had that many more sessions than us to prepare for restarting.

“We’ve all just had a couple of weeks, so I wouldn’t say they’ll have a massive advantage in terms of fitness, which would usually be a concern.

“We never seem to have carried much luck against Airdrie recently conceding penalties and things like that.

“We’ve done reasonably well in games without ever getting anything.

“But over these next 11 games it’s about trying to get enough points to make sure we’re OK, we need to try to aim for the top five.

“It’s a definite that injuries will happen because of the situation we’re in, so we’ll need a bit of luck.

“Hopefully against Airdrie we’ll get a bit of luck as well that we haven’t had against them recently.”

McInally could hand two players debuts tomorrow, with attacker Niah Payne joining in January just before football below the Championship was suspended and Hamish Ritchie signed on loan from Inverurie Locos this week.

The Peterhead manager is looking forward to seeing what they can do and also believes summer signing Isaac Layne can make a big contribution between now and the end of the season.

The striker was beset by knee problems during the first half of the campaign, but netted three goals in seven appearances.

McInally said: “It’ll be good to see what the new signings can give us.

“Even in the last couple of weeks in training, Isaac has looked good and if we can get him to where he should be then he will be like a new player for us.

“It is quite refreshing, but the whole season has been very stop-start and for a lot of it we haven’t known if we were coming or going.

“So you just have to make the best of it and try to get the players to enjoy it.”

Meanwhile, McInally is believed to be close to making two additions to his squad as he closes in on loan deals for Daniel Strachan and Kieran McGrath.

The Peterhead boss hopes to have 18-year-old Dundee defender Strachan signed in time to face Airdrie tomorrow.

It’s understood former Celtic striker McGrath, 19, who is now with Lowland League outfit East Kilbride, could be recruited on loan in time for Tuesday’s Scottish Cup tie with Stenhousemuir.