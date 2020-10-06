Peterhead boss Jim McInally talks up deadline day additions Josh Mulligan, Josh Rae and Derryn Kesson

Peterhead manager Jim McInally was pleased to sign three new players on transfer deadline day.

Dundee midfielder Josh Mulligan joined on a season-long loan, while goalie Josh Rae and winger Derryn Kesson signed permanent deals.

It is understood another Dundee midfielder, Lyall Cameron, is also close to joining the Blue Toon on loan with a deal for the 17-year-old likely to be finalised today.

The Evening Express had previously revealed Mulligan was close to joining the club on a season-long loan.

Mulligan, 17, played three times for the Dens Park side in last season’s League Cup – including against Peterhead – before making eight appearances for Cove Rangers last season during a two-month loan spell.

McInally said: “He’s someone I’ve had my eye on since he featured in the League Cup last season.

“He’s quite dynamic for somebody so young and then I saw him in a few reserve games and I’ve seen him play in a variety of positions.

“He’s a boy with a big future. I spoke to Gordon Strachan (Dundee technical director) and he rates him highly and I know James McPake (manager) rates him highly as well.

“I think for Josh this could be another good step for him in terms of getting more experience because I don’t think it will be long before he’s featuring in the first team at Dundee.

“Having that hunger and ambition to succeed at a higher level is good thing to have when joining us.

“They’re keen to show their bosses they can do it and therefore they come with a great attitude and we’ve already seen that with Kieran Freeman (on loan from Dundee United) and I’m sure Josh will be the same.”

Keeper Rae, 19, was with Leeds and Celtic as a youth and played 16 times for Cowdenbeath last season.

He played for Peterhead as a trialist in Saturday’s 6-0 friendly win over Dundee North End. McInally added: “He’s a very good goalkeeper for his age and will provide good competition for Lenny Wilson.”

Former Broughty Athletic winger Kesson has been with the Blue Toon throughout pre-season.

McInally said: “Derryn has impressed me and we’re giving him an opportunity he’s always wanted to showcase his talent at a good level.”