Peterhead boss Jim McInally says Scottish football authorities cannot allow ‘charade’ of playing without fans go on

Peterhead boss Jim McInally insists it would be better for football to shut down rather than attempt to play behind closed doors.

The Premiership in Scotland has been playing without supporters present since August 1.

Lower-league sides such as the Blue Toon are set to get their seasons under way on October 6 or October 10 in the League Cup with the first league fixtures scheduled for October 17.

The Scottish Government had set an indicative date for fans returning to grounds of October 5, however, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that was now “unlikely” to happen along with other changes to Scotland’s coronavirus route map on that date.

With clubs back in pre-season training, paying players and staff as well as making new signings this summer the prospect of no supporters being present at the start of the new campaign is a bitter blow.

McInally – Scotland’s longest-serving manager – believes it would be better for the game and the long-term survival of clubs if the season was brought to a halt now.

The Buchan gaffer said: “Clubs have been signing players, we’re back training and getting ready for the new season and it all costs money.

“But I’ve said from the start if it’s not going to be possible to play with crowds then lets stop it now while the clubs can do something about it to survive.

“I know our club could do things to ensure we could be OK and most clubs will be the same and then if it’s got to be next season or starting in February and March and playing 18 games or something then so be it.

“But they need to do something about it – don’t let this charade without crowds go on.

“Nothing that we’ve seen at any level of football suggests that there’s any merit at all in letting football go on without crowds – not in terms of the product that people are watching and certainly there’s no merit from a financial perspective.

“If we can’t let people in now how are we going to be able to let people in, in a month or two months’ time?

“And if we’re not going to be able to let people in then stop it now and that gives everyone a chance to save their football clubs before it’s too late.

“I don’t think you can underestimate how real the threat is to football at all levels.”

© SNS Group

There may now be debates within Scottish football about which clubs would be prepared to play without crowds.

McInally added: “I don’t see the point if we can’t get fans in and that goes for all levels higher and lower than ourselves.

“I don’t see why things should rumble on. If crowds can’t come in then it’s not viable, so why should it rumble on?

“It would be much better to stop now rather than cause more damage because they must know when crowds might be allowed.

“Whatever your opinion is on this, if we’re told that we need to do something (following tougher government restrictions) for the next six months to get back to normal and make life better then that’s what we need to do.”