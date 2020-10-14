Peterhead boss Jim McInally says it would be ‘hell of an achievement’ to get out of Betfred Cup group

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hailed his side after they gave themselves a chance of League Cup progression.

The Blue Toon beat Brechin City 3-1 at Balmoor last night to make it two wins from two in Group C.

The Buchan outfit face Kelty Hearts and St Johnstone next month to complete the section and, if they record another victory from those two fixtures, they would have a good chance of being in the last-16.

McInally said: “I’m just delighted because we didn’t often win two games on the bounce last season.

“It’s a good start and, in a group we didn’t seem to have an earthly in, if we can get one more result somewhere we might have a chance of getting through. That’s important for the club because of the finances, because there’s a good money available in this cup.

“It would be a hell of an achievement to get out of the group. When you look at the group and see St Johnstone and Dundee United nobody gives you a chance.

“We’re still a long way from doing that, but the important thing is that we’ve given ourselves a chance.”

A blistering first half display from the Blue Toon blew Brechin away last night.

Isaac Layne’s brace and Steven Boyd’s strike meant they were three goals to the good inside 25 minutes.

McInally added: “I thought we were excellent. We started off where we finished on Saturday against Dundee United. I don’t think 3-0 flattered us at half-time.

“But Brechin scored at the start of the second half and you think it could be a long second half, but we settled back into the game, had good possession and made some more chances, but couldn’t get another goal.

“We conceded one chance with five minutes to go from Rory Currie’s header, but Josh Rae made a good save. I thought we controlled the game quite well.”

Peterhead lost Ben Armour after nine minutes with a hamstring tweak but it didn’t stop them making a great start.

Layne opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a thunderous strike from 20 yards.

Hedgemen keeper Pat O’Neil denied him another soon after, but in the 17th minute the striker had his second, skilfully flicking home Ryan Conroy’s corner from the right side.

Boyd was also thwarted by O’Neil before beating the goalie from 25 yards with a spectacular strike into the top right corner on 24 minutes.

The Blue Toon had other opportunities, but just 25 seconds into the second period Brechin pulled one back with half-time sub Kieran Inglis charging down Kyle Bailey’s clearance and prodding the ball beyond Josh Rae from close range.