Peterhead boss Jim McInally says club needs assurances over fans before they sell season tickets

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is hoping for clarity on crowds sooner rather than later.

Lower league clubs such as the Blue Toon are set to return to action on October 6 in the Betfred Cup group stages with the new league campaigns pencilled in to begin on October 17.

Although the indication is that some fans will be allowed into stadiums come October it is not guaranteed.

Peterhead have not yet finalised their budget for the new season and won’t start selling season tickets until the League One fixture list has been drawn up.

McInally believes clubs will also need to receive assurances at some point that they will be able to allow in fans and host matchday hospitality.

Scotland’s longest serving manager said: “I know it’s a difficult situation but if we are going to be starting in October we need to know sooner rather than later if we can have a crowd.

“I’m not disrespecting coronavirus or anyone that has been ill as a result of it, but I just don’t understand how you can go and sit inside in a pub.

“But you can’t go to a football match outside. If we’ve got wear masks in shops why couldn’t supporters be allowed back into games if they wear a mask?

“To a certain extent now I think people are playing about with the game.

“I’m not being political, but the UK Government have been fantastic because if it wasn’t for the furlough scheme then I think there would be many Championship, League One and League Two teams out of business.

“Now we need the help of the Scottish Government to encourage us to sell season tickets by letting us know if we’ll have crowds.

“I know there are clubs selling season tickets and signing players and I know at some point we’ll need to get our finger out and sign players, but the whole situation doesn’t sit easily with me.”

While other clubs have been busy selling season tickets and signing players McInally and Peterhead aren’t ready to take the plunge yet.

A potential second Covid-19 spike could wipe out the plans mapped out for Scottish football’s return and McInally is keen to wait until he has greater certainty before he makes plans.

He added: “I’ve been left wondering do other people know something I don’t because what happens if there’s a second wave?

“I’m seeing clubs giving out two-year deals and I’m left thinking do they know something that we don’t know or are they just gambling?

“I’m not sure we can gamble on the club’s future. What’s happened in the past six months has happened and if that’s not a warning to people then I don’t know what is.

“If we don’t try to safeguard ourselves against it happening again then we deserve all we get.

“At Peterhead we’ll try to do that as best we can for us, but surely the SPFL have got to have that on their agenda which I’m led to believe they haven’t.

“It doesn’t make sense to me that we can’t learn a big lesson out of this.

“For our club’s sake we need to know what our liabilities would be if it happened again.”