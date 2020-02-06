Peterhead boss Jim McInally relieved to have Simon Ferry available for Forfar clash

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is pleased to have “leader” Simon Ferry back for this weekend’s clash with Forfar.

The influential midfielder is in line to return to the Blue Toon line-up when the Loons visit Balmoor on Saturday.

Ferry has missed the last four games through suspension after receiving a double red card in the 2-0 win over Clyde on December 28.

With Saturday giving the Buchan outfit the chance to move six points clear of Forfar, who occupy the relegation play-off spot McInally is happy to have Ferry back in the reckoning.

He said: “It’s good to have Simon back in the groove. There’s no doubt he’s a big player for us.

“You miss Simon because he’s a leader on the pitch. Simon has never wanted to be captain, but he is a captain without the armband.

“Scott Brown’s our captain and his leadership qualities come from the example of how he plays, Simon is a different kind of leader

“His input in the dressing room after the Montrose game was getting onto the boys as well because the tempo we played at in the second half was one Montrose really struggled with.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to do at training is play at that tempo all the time.

“But in the first half we allowed Montrose to dictate the tempo because we were trying to be too intricate and play too much.

“Whereas they were getting the ball into channels and turning us and making it difficult.

“The fancy football we were trying to play is something that you play when you’re winning or once you get into the right areas.

“Once we put Aidan Smith on at half-time we were able to turn Montrose and get into good areas and play good stuff from there.

“Simon knows about that and having him on the pitch will help keep everyone at it and playing in the right way.”

After losing 4-3 to Montrose last weekend McInally hopes Ferry’s return will help them tightent up defensively.

He added: “From middle to front we were fine, but it’s at the back where the problems are.

“Simon coming back in certainly helps because he gives us that assurance and he sits there and sweeps in front of the back four.

“What Simon does helps the defence a lot because he does a really good job in front of the back four and his communication is good.”