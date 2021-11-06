Peterhead boss Jim McInally praises impact of recent signing David Wilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally praises impact of recent signing David Wilson

By Jamie Durent
06/11/2021, 6:00 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes there is still more to come from David Wilson after his impressive start to life at Balmoor.

Centre-back Wilson joined the Blue Toon in September after four months without a club, following his departure from Elgin City over the summer.

He has since slotted seamlessly into McInally’s defence and been an important figure in their improved defensive record.

Wilson had been training with Peterhead for six weeks prior to signing and had dipped into his own pocket to help pay the compensation fee due to Elgin.

David Wilson in action for Peterhead against Queen's Park.
McInally said: “He’s done really well. He enjoys defending and reads the game really well. He uses the ball comfortably and doesn’t expose himself positionally.

“He’s doing everything he showed us in training, that he was a decent defender. If you look at the results since he’s come in – even the game at Queen’s Park where we lost, he came on and we improved markedly in the second half.

“Limitations is a big word in football and if you ask people to go beyond what they’re capable of, you’re in trouble. He’s not doing that and keeping things nice and simple – we’ll keep encouraging him to do that.”

Facilitating Wilson with his two other centre-halves Jason Brown and Andy McDonald has allowed McInally to switch to a back three at times, which has been effective.

Jim McInally marks 10 years in charge of Peterhead on Thursday.
He added: “It’s good if we have that flexibility. We’ve got incredibly fit boys that are doing it at wing-back – Josh Mulligan is a different beast when he’s moving forward and hard to stop. Flynn Duffy I would say is a better defender, but we need legs there.

“We’ll change accordingly; there’s no point changing shape if boys don’t know what they are doing. But they are a young team and the more information you give them, the more they take in.

“They are still up for learning and they’ve not got habits bedded in like older pros have got.”

Peterhead face Airdrieonians this afternoon. When the two sides met at Balmoor in August, the visitors came out on top 3-2, and McInally rates the Diamonds as the best team Peterhead have come up against this season.

He said: “They were depleted at the back and, although it was 3-2 that day, they could have been out of sight before we got back into it. We can definitely improve from that performance and hopefully we’re in a better place.

Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Airdrieonians last season.
Andy McCarthy in action against Airdrieonians last season.

“They are coming off the back of a defeat and it’s important we go down there and defend well.”

Peterhead have been handed an injury boost with Niah Payne likely to be available for the Cove Rangers game next weekend. After rolling his ankle against Falkirk, it had been feared Payne had damaged ankle ligaments, but that has proven not to be the case.

Simon Ferry (hamstring) is a doubt for this weekend, while Jordon Brown, Alan Cook and Gary Fraser remain out. Ryan Conroy could play, despite a groin issue.