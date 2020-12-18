Peterhead boss Jim McInally looking forward to having striker Isaac Layne fit and firing

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes they can have Isaac Layne firing on all cylinders soon.

The striker has struggled with a knee problem for much of this season after a promising start to his Blue Toon career in the League Cup group stage.

But the 25-year-old played 25 minutes as sub in the Buchan outfit’s 2-1 win over East Fife last weekend and is in contention to face Partick Thistle at Firhill tomorrow.

Although Layne is not yet fully up to speed, McInally hopes it won’t be long before he is.

He said: “It will take Isaac a few games to get up to speed, but we need to get him playing and at the same time the only way to get him fit is to get him on the pitch.

“We know he will tire, but that’s the best way to get him fully up to speed.

“Even if we’re in a position where he’s coming off the bench he’s a big player to have coming on, but I think he’ll get fitter quickly once he’s playing.

© David Young

“With the way Ben Armour has been with his hamstring niggles, we might not have the luxury of leaving him on the bench, but we’ll see where we are.”

Peterhead will start as underdogs against Thistle tomorrow.

The Jags are full-time, second in League One and expected to get promoted this season.

However, McInally is still expecting his side to compete well against the Maryhill outfit.

The SPFL’s longest-serving manager added: “It’s a bit of a free hit, because in all my time at Peterhead we’ve never played them at Firhill, so it’s nice to go somewhere different.

“It’s a great pitch at Firhill and nobody will give us a chance and we’ve already done well in and enjoyed games against full-time opposition this season.

“We’ve got to go with the belief that if we stand up and be counted and are brave in the game then we’ve got a chance of doing something.

© DCT Media

“There’s no excuse for not being able to compete in these sorts of games.

“It’s just about going out and being brave and if we do that I’m confident we’ll put up a good show.”

Midfielder Gary Fraser is available tomorrow after his red card against East Fife last weekend was downgraded to yellow on appeal.

Fellow midfielder Simon Ferry is also back after a hamstring problem, striker Ben Armour has trained following his hamstring issue, but midfielder Andrew McCarthy is a doubt with a knee problem.