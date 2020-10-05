Peterhead boss Jim McInally is still hoping to bring in new faces

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is hoping to add to his squad ahead of the season starting this week.

The Blue Toon thumped Junior side Dundee North End 6-0 in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Isaac Layne (2), Andrew McCarthy, Gary Fraser, Alan Cook and trialist Lewis Crosbie were the scorers for the Buchan side at Fairmuir Steet.

Peterhead kick-off their season with a League Cup Group C tie against Dundee United at Tannadice this weekend.

Ahead of that fixture, McInally is hoping to finalise his squad. The Evening Express revealed on Friday the Blue Toon are close to landing Dundee midfielder Josh Mulligan on loan and that remains the case.

McInally is also hoping to bring in another goalkeeper to challenge Lenny Wilson, with former Celtic and Leeds youth goalie Josh Rae, who was a trialist against Dundee North End, a possible option.

It’s understood talks will also take place with former Broughty Athletic winger Derryn Kesson, who has been with the Balmoor outfit during pre-season.

With the Covid-19 crisis affecting every club’s finances, McInally admits attempting to sign new faces hasn’t been easy.

He said: “It’s been challenging trying to bring players in, but it’s also been enjoyable.

“It’s all part of the challenge as a manager and you’ve got to do your best.

© SNS Group

“The players are in good nick, we haven’t got a big squad, but we’ll add to that.

“And we should be fine as long as we don’t run into too many injuries, but we haven’t in pre-season so hopefully that continues.”

McInally was pleased with what his side got out of the friendly against Dundee North End and says he has good options across his squad ahead of the start of the campaign.

He added: “It was such a different workout from Tuesday night against Dundee because we were having a lot of the ball and it’s good to have such contrasting games.

“We didn’t have much of the ball against Dundee and then having more of it on Saturday still makes you work just as hard.

“Derek Lyle got some more minutes on Saturday and we’ve got some decent options up top.

“I was able to take Isaac Layne and Ben Armour off at half-time on Saturday and put on Derek and Alan Cook.

“Then there’s Steven Boyd, who was really sharp again, so we have got good options there and in midfield as well.

“Kieran Freeman has come in at right-back and done well already and Ryan Conroy hasn’t missed a minute at centre-back.

“And with Jason Brown, Kyle Bailey and Gary MacKenzie as centre-back options, we’ve got good quality there as well.

“But the real ball is coming out this week, so we need to be ready.”