Sport / Football / Scottish Football / Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hoping to add experienced defender before end of the month

By Jamie Durent
11/09/2021, 6:00 am
Peterhead boss Jim McInally.
Peterhead manager Jim McInally is targeting defensive reinforcements before the end of the lower-league transfer window.

McInally has been given the backing of the Blue Toon board to pursue further additions to strengthen the squad and he hopes to find an experienced recruit at the back.

Ryan Conroy is the oldest player at the back but is naturally a midfielder, having been converted to a left-back last season.

Three teenagers – loanees Danny Strachan and Josh Mulligan plus summer arrival Jadel Musanhu – are among McInally’s current options, with starting centre-halves Andy McDonald and Jason Brown 23 and 25 respectively.

Peterhead defender Jason Brown.
McInally said: “I would like another defender or two in but at the end of the day it’s easier said than done. The boys playing at the back are a wee bit short of confidence and we just need to encourage them to turn the corner, while getting a bit of cover in.

“It’s more challenging to get defenders in – centre-halves are so scarce. I’m talking about another Gary MacKenzie-type player to help these guys along.

“They’re still young defenders. Although Conroy is experienced he’s not experienced at playing left-back for any period of time.

“The defenders there now will get back to where they were before. I don’t know how long that will take but they’ll get there.”

Musanhu started for Peterhead in their SPFL Trust Trophy game against East Fife last weekend and continues to train full-time with Raith Rovers during the week.

McInally added: “Jadel’s biggest problem is with the ball – he gives himself problems. I thought he defended quite well, especially his heading.

“He trains with Raith who are a ‘total football’ team, so that’s what he’s training every day. He’s still only 18 but he was strong at times and defended situations quite well.

“He just needs to be careful he doesn’t get caught on the ball.”

Peterhead face Clyde this afternoon chasing a first league win in five, since the opening day victory over Alloa Athletic.

McInally added: “Danny (Lennon) has always got them really well drilled. I speak about David Goodwillie every time we play them and I said to our players last week that if we defend like that against him, he’ll score four or five.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally.
“We know what to expect. We played them last year without Goodwillie and we got beat; we played them with Goodwillie and we won. Maybe our concentration our levels are better (when he plays).

“Clyde have gone full-circle from what they were last year. They are a bit like us – they were young last year but Danny has decided to go down the experienced route with (Morgaro) Gomis, (Kevin) Nicoll, Goodwillie, (Neil) Parry in goal who just signed a couple of weeks ago.

“I’m always a glass half-full man and if we’d drawn three of these five games, people would have probably thought we were doing OK. It’s only the sixth game so we need to keep things in perspective.”

Jordon Brown is unlikely to be fit for the game after picking up a hamstring injury in training during the week.

Russell McLean and Derek Lyle, however, are likely to be available after struggling following the East Fife game while Alan Cook came off the bench last weekend after a shin problem.