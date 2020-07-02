Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes Covid-19 testing is not required when League One and Two resume

Peterhead manager Jim McInally hopes there is no longer the need to test players and staff for Covid-19 when League One and Two clubs return to action.

Premiership clubs have been allowed to start contact training, provided they follow strict testing measures, as they prepare for next season beginning on August 1.

The Championship is preparing to start their campaign on October 17 with Leagues One and Two set to follow the same path.

With the number of new infections continuing to decrease in Scotland McInally hopes when they return to training – which looks set to be late August – there won’t be a requirement for coronavirus tests.

The Blue Toon boss, whose day job is delivering prescriptions for a pharmacy in Dundee, doesn’t see why those involved in football should be tested when many key workers had to carry on working during lockdown without tests.

Scotland’s longest serving manager said: “For delivering prescriptions I haven’t been tested and that’s my issue when it comes to testing and football.

“I feel as though the work I do delivering prescriptions is more important than being part-time football manager.

“So my argument with football is why should it be put on a pedestal when it comes to testing.

“It does annoy me, not just for myself, but for all the people that work in chemists and pharmacies, doctors, nurses, cleaners, people that have worked in the shops, posties and all the key workers who have kept the country going.

“All these people have just had to endure it and put up with and carry on whilst having the risk of getting the virus.

“So having said all that why should a part-time football manager need to get a test?”

McInally knows some precautions will need to be taken when Peterhead and other part-time clubs start training and playing.

But it frustrates him that football, and the need to test those involved in the game, is seen as more important than other aspects of life.

He added: “I get annoyed about where football has been placed in the grand scheme of things.

“Football is a leisure industry that means a lot to a lot of people, but at the end of the day if it wasn’t for the key workers that have kept the country going for the last four months then we wouldn’t have football to come back to.

“Where I work we were lucky we had the required PPE, but early on I saw care workers having to go into houses without it so I get annoyed when football testing is being regarded as more important than that.

“I’m not suggesting we don’t take any precautions, because we will need to take precautions.

“But to test players at training and then they’re going to their work every day and could pick it up I don’t see the point in that.

“In my opinion you should need to be symptomatic. We could take players’ temperatures and if they have a high temperature or any other symptoms then they could go and get tested.”