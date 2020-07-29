Peterhead boss Jim McInally: Help part-time teams by allowing trialists in Betfred Cup

Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes being allowed to field trialists in the Betfred Cup group stage would help part-time clubs.

Although the Blue Toon boss thinks it’s unlikely to happen, he reckons it would be an idea worth considering.

Since the format of the League Cup changed to groups in 2016, the competition has always been in July before the leagues begin.

When many clubs are still in the process of putting together their squads, McInally has felt being allowed to field trialists in the group matches would have been good to allow managers to assess players in a competitive fixture.

Although the Premiership is set to begin next month, for Championship, League One and League Two clubs the Betfred Cup, which is set to start on October 6, will still be before the league season.

With the transfer window closing on October 5, McInally believes many would welcome being able to field trialists in the tournament.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager said: “I don’t think trialists will be allowed in the Betfred Cup and that’s maybe why the dates have been set as they have.

“I’ve said in the past that I felt being allowed trialists in the group stage would have helped some clubs.

“But I think there’s a bit of snobbery about it in terms of being worried that one of the games that was being shown on the TV might have a trialist playing in it.

“I think that’s been an issue because they don’t want one of the big team playing against a part-time team that maybe has three or four trialists in it.

“I do think that’s one of the reasons because some people might think that would cast our game in a poor light.

“Of course it would be a bonus for clubs if trialists could play, I just don’t see it happening.

“But it’s still a fair bit away and by that stage we should know where we stand in terms of budgets and a squad.”

McInally is looking forward to Betfred Cup and is pleased it has been incorporated into next season as it gives League One Peterhead the opportunity to test themselves against higher level opposition.

He added: “It can be an extension of pre-season, but the prize money is good for clubs and you get good games out of it.

“Last year we had games at Dens Park and Stark’s Park and Inverness at home.

“And we’ve played the likes of Hearts in the past and Dunfermline away and it’s good to play in these fixtures.

“I think the format has worked well before and I’ve enjoyed some of the games we’ve had.

“It will be different this year. The Premiership teams will be more ready for it because the league starts in August, whereas in previous years often lower league teams have been able to catch them out.”