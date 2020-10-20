Peterhead boss Jim McInally has faith in squad despite early spate of injuries

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has faith in his squad despite injuries taking a toll early in the season.

Just three games into the campaign and the Blue Toon are already without midfielder Simon Ferry and striker Ben Armour due to hamstring injuries.

Dundee loanee Josh Mulligan is on the sidelines with an ankle problem and Gary Fraser is still self-isolating after his partner tested positive for coronavirus last week.

On Saturday, against Airdrieonians, defender Gary MacKenzie had to come off due to concussion, while striker Isaac Layne was withdrawn as a precaution after sustaining a knee knock.

McInally hopes both will be available when the Buchan outfit face north-east rivals Cove Rangers at Balmoor on Saturday.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager has faith in those who will be available this weekend and in the weeks to come.

McInally said: “We played three games in a week and two of them were against full-time teams and it takes its toll.

“You need to have a bit of luck at times with injuries and we haven’t had it yet, but that’s part of management.

“The spine of our team will be important and we lost the whole spine after an hour on Saturday.

“But you get on with it and I wasn’t disappointed on Saturday in the last half hour because, other than conceding from a corner, I didn’t feel Airdrie were any better than us.

“You have to be upbeat and if players are out then it’s a chance for other players to do well.

“Other than conceding from a corner the players that were on in the final half hour against Airdrie did fine.

“If we’re without players like Simon and Gary on Saturday then we’ll get on with it, I’m not going to make any excuses because I’ve got faith in the boys that, if they go out and play well, they’ll give Cove a good game.”

Although Peterhead may be short on bodies, McInally says they’re not short on quality.

The experience of the likes of MacKenzie and Ferry may be important for the Blue Toon, but McInally is confident his charges can cope without it.

He added: “Jason Brown and Kyle Bailey played together (in central defence) throughout pre-season and at Tannadice (in the 1-0 League Cup win over Dundee United) and they’ll be fine.

“We’ll just get on with it because we’ve got good options. Kieran Freeman can play left or right-back, Kyle and Jason can play together at centre-back, Ryan Conroy has been playing really well at left-back.

“We’ve got Andrew McCarthy and Scott Brown in the middle of the park, Alan Cook, Derek Lyle, Steven Boyd and I think Isaac will be ok.

“It wasn’t a great pitch for him on Saturday and he’s a bit wary after having an ACL when he got banged on the knee, but we hope he should be ok.

“You can’t legislate for what’s happened to somebody like Gary Fraser, that’s just the world we’re living in at the moment.

“We’re short of bodies, but we’re not short of quality.

“If we were to get any more injuries we could be short of subs which would be a problem.

“So you need a bit of luck to ensure there aren’t more injuries and hopefully we get that.”