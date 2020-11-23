Peterhead boss Jim McInally hails injury-ravaged side after digging in to defeat Dumbarton

Peterhead boss Jim McInally praised his makeshift side for digging deep to pick up their first home win of the season.

The Blue Toon, already missing defenders Jason Brown and Gary Mackenzie, suffered another two injuries, but stood firm to grind out a 1-0 win against Dumbarton at Balmoor.

McInally said: “It was a brilliant start from us and we got a good goal. We looked for 10 minutes as if we would add to it, but we had to make a change with Simon Ferry going off and it affected us.

“Andy McCarthy has been one of our best midfield players but we had to slot him into the right-back position.

“We knew set pieces would be a problem as they have a lot of height in their team and we ended up under a bit of pressure because of that, but we didn’t concede a lot in terms of chances.

“We told the players at half-time to focus on doing the dirty side of the game. We improved in the second half, and we were better.

“There is no doubt this is a big three points for sure. I would have taken an ugly three points before the game and I think it was pretty ugly, but we kept at it and finished the game well. We were not really under too much pressure.”

Ben Armour got the only goal when he knocked home the loose ball after the Sons had failed to clear Andy McCarthy’s low cross from the right.

Jamie Wilson squandered the visitors’ best chance of the first half before Joshua Rae saved a Sam Wardrop effort for Dumbarton in the second period.

The Blue Toon should have put the game beyond their opponents, with Steven Boyd failing to hit the target from eight yards, while substitute Derek Lyle had a free diving header which he sent over the crossbar.

McInally will welcome Brown and Mackenzie back for Saturday’s game against Forfar at Balmoor, but hopes the injuries to Simon Ferry and Isaac Layne are not too serious.

© SNS Group

He said: “Simon, to be fair, it was his right hamstring. We don’t think it’s too bad, as he played on for five minutes.

“Having had hamstring injuries myself, I could never have played on for five minutes, so we’re hoping it is not too bad.

“Isaac stepped in a divot, so hopefully it’s not too bad.

“Gary might be back next week.

“He has been training on his own in the last week and Jason will be back in, so we should have some more options.

“Sometimes I stand there thinking we are having to make stuff up because of injuries and it is on to next week and we’ll see what sort of team we can come up with again.”