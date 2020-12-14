Peterhead boss Jim McInally hails ‘brilliant’ win over East Fife with 10 men

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hailed the character of his side to hold on to a 2-1 win against East Fife with 10 men.

The Blue Toon had Gary Fraser sent off just after the hour – a decision McInally expects to appeal – after Scott Brown’s wonder-strike had them back in front.

They were put ahead by Lyall Cameron, before Danny Denholm ensured the sides went in level at the break.

The result is Peterhead’s third league win of the season.

Defending took priority in the second period when Peterhead were at a man disadvantage, which made McInally even more pleased with how his side ground out the win over East Fife.

McInally said: “It’s a brilliant outcome. They’re a good side and to play as long with 10 men as we did is pleasing. We never really got opened up at any point and there was a lot of hard work that went into that.

“We had spells in the game and I thought we deserved to be ahead. It was tough, but I’m proud of them because our goalkeeper has not really been troubled.

“They’ve got a lot of character and I thought defensively they were outstanding. As was Kieran Freeman in the middle of the park.”

Cameron drove through a ruck of players to put Peterhead in front, after Kyle Bailey had teed him up from a corner, before East Fife sprung the offside trap with Jack Hamilton, who squared for Denholm to level.

© Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIA

The winning goal came five minutes into the second half as a deflected cross reached Brown, who struck his shot perfectly to fly beyond Brett Long.

The flashpoint involved Ross Davidson and Fraser, with the latter seemingly dismissed for use of the elbow, and the remaining 25 minutes demanded rearguard action from the hosts to keep their lead intact.

McInally added: “The linesman says he raised his elbow, but I’ve seen it and it’s not a sending off. I don’t know why the linesman wants to get involved in that.

“In fact, the most bizarre part of it is it was our free-kick.

“If they do their job properly then the flash-point doesn’t happen. I’d be shocked if we didn’t appeal it. The camera has stayed on it for a while – both players have faced up to each other and that’s it.

“We’ve been up and down a wee bit and in the last two games, our first-half performances have cost us badly. You pay the price in this league; we nearly paid the price for a refereeing decision, but we came through it.”