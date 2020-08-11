Peterhead boss Jim McInally glad of chance to take on top-flight two in Betfred Cup

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is relishing clashes with two Premiership sides in the League Cup group stage.

The Blue Toon have been placed in Group C with top-flight clubs St Johnstone and Dundee United, League 2 side Brechin and Lowland League winners Kelty Hearts.

The fixtures are still to be confirmed with three matchdays in October and two in November.

Balmoor boss McInally made 395 appearances for Dundee United and said: “I’m happy with the group, obviously there are still things to be worked out with fixtures and venues and whether crowds will be able to attend.

“But from a football point of view it’s fantastic and a great test for our players. From a personal point of view, it’s always special to come up against Dundee United.

“United was the main part of my football career and I’ve got so many great memories from my time at Tannadice, so it’s always nice to play them. With the teams we’re playing we might even get a live TV game out of it, that could be a great showcase for the club.”

Meanwhile, former Peterhead midfielder Jack Leitch has signed for Stirling Albion after three years at Balmoor.