Peterhead boss Jim McInally disappointed at lack of willingness to look at how season could be finished

Peterhead manager Jim McInally admits he was disappointed by the lack of appetite to investigate finishing the season.

The Championship, League One and League Two campaigns were declared over earlier this week after the SPFL’s resolution was passed when Dundee voted for it.

Blue Toon boss McInally, whose side finished eighth in League One, was keen to see the season played to a finish.

The Buchan gaffer knows it wouldn’t have been possible to do it without making significant alterations to next term’s calendar.

But McInally still would have liked to see more exploration of that option and said: “What disappointed me a little bit was that apart from teams that were adversly effected by the resolution, there didn’t seem to be any desire to finish the season.

“I don’t know if it’s because the teams that were safe just felt it was time to cut their losses.

“It would be easy to say lets just stop it now – but ultimately the campaign would have been better being finished – but there doesn’t seem to have been that desire.

“I had the desire to finish the season even though my team would have been involved in a relegation battle.

“You look at the English Premier League and there hasn’t been a bad word said whereas, we’ve had this shambles really and we’ve let ourselves down.

“We heard a lot initially about how the season had to be played to a conclusion.

“But it was never going to be possible to play it without it impacting next season.

“There could have at least been some investigation made into the possibility of finishing it and adjusting next season’s calendar.

“But I don’t think that possibility was really looked at. Nobody saw this coming really but we haven’t handled it very well.

“The SFA very quickly passed all responsibility onto the SPFL they’ve done what they’ve done.”

Although the season has been declared over McInally expects clubs like Partick Thistle, Inverness Caley Thistle, Falkirk and Stranraer to keep fighting against the resolution.

He added: “I know it’s over but I can see this dragging on. Partick Thistle have already said they are of the opinion that Dundee’s original vote should stand.

“Partick, Inverness, Hearts and Falkirk will all still have a say I’m sure and if lawyers get involved then this could be far from finished.”