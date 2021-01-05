Peterhead boss Jim McInally closing in on second January signing

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is set to make his second signing of the transfer window with the addition of Niah Payne.

A deal has been agreed for the 22-year-old English attacker to join the Blue Toon until the end of the season, although there is still some paperwork to be completed.

Payne, a former Bradford City youth player, has been training with the Buchan outfit recently and has impressed McInally.

With Isaac Layne (knee) and Ben Armour (hamstring) both injured, Derek Lyle missing Saturday’s defeat to Cove Rangers with a calf problem and Steven Boyd suspended after being sent off at the weekend, McInally has been keen to add to his attacking options.

He said: “He’s been in Scotland for a wee while now, he was at Falkirk and when they decided they weren’t going to sign him his agent asked if he could come and train with us.

“I said yes, although I didn’t think we would be able to afford him. But we saw him in training and we liked his attitude.

“He’s got good pace about him and is almost an old-fashioned inside forward player and he can finish well.

“Niah works really hard without the ball and that’s what we need.

“I still didn’t think we’d be able to get him, but his agent has been very helpful and is subsidising things.

“It’s so bad at the minute that players are desperate for an opportunity and Niah’s agent has made it easy for us to take him until the end of the season so he can get an opportunity, so it’s a no-brainer for us really.

“We did try to sign him before January, but, because he’d been playing non-league in England, we couldn’t get the international clearance from the English FA.

“But he kept coming to training after that and he’s shown an attitude which puts one or two others to shame.

“He’s shown a great attitude and he was keen to come so we’re delighted to get him on board.”

Peterhead have already signed Jordon Brown this month, however, one player that will be leaving is Hashim Bakar.

The attacker joined in November and McInally added: “Hashim came in and helped us out and we tried to help him out as well by giving him a chance.

“But, with Niah coming in, Hashim is as well going and playing somewhere else rather than not playing for us.

“I felt it was only fair to let him go elsewhere, because he’ll do somebody else a turn.”

Meanwhile, Peterhead are considering appealing Simon Ferry’s sending off against Cove Rangers.

The player-coach was given a straight red card by referee Peter Stuart midway through the first half of Saturday’s fixture at the Balmoral Stadium for a trip on Mitch Megginson.