Peterhead boss Jim McInally boosted by midfielder Si Ferry’s return for Dundee friendly

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is pleased to have Simon Ferry back from injury for tonight’s friendly with Dundee.

The midfielder is returns after a minor groin injury in a friendly against Formartine United 10 days ago.

This is Ferry’s sixth season with the Blue Toon and having the 32-year-old available this evening at Dens Park and for the start of campaign is important for McInally.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager said: “Simon’s OK and he’ll play and it’s good to have him back because he’s an important player.

“Simon’s leadership qualities are important and he leads by example with his work-rate and his enthusiasm for the game.

“That sets a marker to everyone else to be up to the speed he is up to.

“I know everyone can’t be as good as him, but in different ways they have their own assets which can benefit the team and are different to Simon’s.

“It’s just about hard work and our whole season has to be based on hard work.

“On Saturday in the first half I didn’t think we were as good as we should have been, but in the second half we pressed Inverurie high up and made it a lot more difficult for them and that’s what I was looking for.”

McInally views tonight’s friendly as important preparation for their season-opening League Cup tie against Dundee United on Saturday week.

Organisation and being difficult to break down are attributes the Balmoor boss believes will be required when they visit Tannadice and he’s looking his side to hone those qualities against United’s local rivals.

McInally, who played for both United and Dundee, added: “With the Dundee United game in mind a week on Saturday I want to play part of the game in a shape that we’ll need to play against United.

“The game we’re playing this Saturday (against Junior side Dundee North End), we’ll probably have more of the ball and won’t be able to do that the same.

“But playing against the likes of Charlie Adam, Graham Dorrans and Paul McGowan, we will have to chase the ball at times.

“In normal circumstances in the League Cup we’d be a bit more open, but with it being our first game and them having been playing for two months, it would be folly to do that.

“So it’s about working on shape, organisation and discipline and the players knowing what is expected of them.

“There’s no doubt we need to work on being hard to play through and things like that ahead of the Dundee United game.

“Even if it doesn’t fall into place right away, you need to work at it and work on the problems.”