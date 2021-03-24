Peterhead boss Jim McInally admits side ‘made mistakes’ in Scottish Cup defeat to Stenhousemuir

Peterhead manager Jim McInally accepted his side lacked a cutting edge as they exited the Scottish Cup against Stenhousemuir.

Mark McGuigan grabbed the only goal of the game at Balmoor as the Blue Toon missed out on the chance to host Kilmarnock in the third round.

The hosts had chances to get back on level terms, but found on-loan Hibernian goalkeeper Patrick Martin in inspired form on a frustrating night for McInally’s men.

The Blue Toon boss said: “It was disappointing.

“It’s a poor result and we conceded a poor goal.

“Our goalkeeper didn’t make many mistakes, but he spilled that one and it cost us.

“I felt we were flat in the first half, although we had some good chances from set pieces.

“In the first half, they played with more enthusiasm. We showed more in the second half, but we lacked that bit of quality.

“We weren’t clinical enough when we were near the box.

“Their goalkeeper made a very good save from Ben Armour and I can’t fault the players for their efforts.

“It will take a couple of weeks to ask for more from them in terms of performance, but I can’t ask for anymore from them in terms of effort as they gave us everything they have got.”

Peterhead, who returned to action on Saturday with a 1-0 home win against Airdrieonians, made a positive start with Andrew McDonald going close on his first start with a back-heeled attempt that was hacked clear by Creag Little.

The hosts passed up an even better chance five minutes later when a Ryan Conroy corner found the unmarked Kyle Bailey, but he nodded wide.

They were made to pay as the Warriors broke the deadlock after 18 minutes when McGuigan lashed home the rebound after Joshua Rae had kept out Ryan Blair’s low drive.

It got worse for the hosts when Scott Brown had to be replaced after 23 minutes due to a hamstring injury, with Ben Armour coming on in his place.

Peterhead’s best chance for an equaliser came when Armour showed great pace to break clear only to be denied by a superb save by Martin.

Kieran Freeman and Danny Strachan both went close late on as time ran out on the Blue Toon.

McInally added: “Scott Brown felt his hamstring and we probably should have left him out, but Jordon Brown was on the bench with a tight hamstring and we didn’t have a lot of options.”